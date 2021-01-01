Menu

Fabrice GEYER

Saverne

Entreprises

  • Kuhn Group - Responsable Comptable

    Saverne 2018 - maintenant

  • Groupe GCF - Chargé de projets comptables et financiers - Auditeur financier Chine

    Petersbach 2015 - 2018

  • Groupe GCF - Responsable des Comptabilités Groupe

    Petersbach 2008 - 2015

  • Alsacienne de restauration - Adjoint Directrice Financière et Comptable

    2005 - 2008

  • Cabinet d'expertise comptable Joseph WILLE - Expert-comptable stagiaire

    2001 - 2005

