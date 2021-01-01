Retail
Fabrice GEYER
Fabrice GEYER
Saverne
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kuhn Group
- Responsable Comptable
Saverne
2018 - maintenant
Groupe GCF
- Chargé de projets comptables et financiers - Auditeur financier Chine
Petersbach
2015 - 2018
Groupe GCF
- Responsable des Comptabilités Groupe
Petersbach
2008 - 2015
Alsacienne de restauration
- Adjoint Directrice Financière et Comptable
2005 - 2008
Cabinet d'expertise comptable Joseph WILLE
- Expert-comptable stagiaire
2001 - 2005
Formations
Université Strasbourg 3 Robert Schuman MSTCF
Strasbourg
1999 - 2001
Université Strasbourg 3 Robert Schuman Fac de Droit, Sciences Politiques et de Gestion
Strasbourg
1997 - 1999
Lycée
Bouxwiller
1994 - 1994
Bouxwiller
Réseau
Adrien DE VINCENTI
Alain SCHAEFFER
Cécile GARDE
Christelle BRUMM
Christophe LETT
Clara RICHERT
David SCHNEIDER
Leslie PASTUREL WERNER
Michel MAILLARD
Virginie CHEVALIER (LE PARC)