Fabrice KOCH
Saint-Denis
Entreprises
SIEMENS
Saint-Denis
maintenant
SIEMENS
Saint-Denis
maintenant
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
- SALES OPERATIONS
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2012 - maintenant
SIEMENS BT
- INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL
2007 - 2010
Commercialisation de solutions "détection incendie" et "géolocalisation - entretien d'un parc client existant
LCS Informatique - QUADRYS
- Ingénieur Commercial
2004 - 2006
TRIATON
- Ingénieur Commercial
2001 - 2003
Groupe THYSSEN KRUPP
CONEXDATA
- Ingénieur Commercial
1998 - 2001
Formations
CIN SAINT MANDRIER
Saint Mandrier
1978 - 1982
Réseau
Antoine HERTRICH
Bernard MONTEAU
Christophe GACOGNE
Jacques BERNAT
Jean-Luc NOSJEAN
Kotaro YOSHIDA
Mathieu LE ROY
Richard LAURENT
Sabrina KHOUCHANE
Soraya OUDJANI