Fabrice ROGER

Having joined a subsidiary of global group industry, I discovered the complex and sophisticated systems that make up in today's data centers.



My ambition to go further in the following technologies:



SAN, NAS, D2D

Virtualization: VMWare

Networks: Brocade, Cisco, 3Part, 3COM

Systems: HPUX / Unix, Windows

Backup: BackupExec, DataProtector



With materials:



MSA, EVA, XP, VLS, ESL, VTL, Proliant, Blade etc ...





All this in order to control their implementation and coordination from start to finish and provide consulting and reliable answers to customer demand.



Mes compétences :

Windows

VMWare

Administration

Datacenter

Maintenance informatique

Stockage HP

Hewlett Packard Product

Storage Area Network

Architecture SI