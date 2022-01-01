Menu

Fabrice ROGER

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Having joined a subsidiary of global group industry, I discovered the complex and sophisticated systems that make up in today's data centers.

My ambition to go further in the following technologies:

SAN, NAS, D2D
Virtualization: VMWare
Networks: Brocade, Cisco, 3Part, 3COM
Systems: HPUX / Unix, Windows
Backup: BackupExec, DataProtector

With materials:

MSA, EVA, XP, VLS, ESL, VTL, Proliant, Blade etc ...


All this in order to control their implementation and coordination from start to finish and provide consulting and reliable answers to customer demand.

Mes compétences :
Windows
VMWare
Administration
Datacenter
Maintenance informatique
Stockage HP
Hewlett Packard Product
Storage Area Network
Architecture SI

Entreprises

  • Hewlett Packard Customer Delivery Services - Technical Field Engineer

    2010 - 2014 IT support in data centers, large enterprise customers, multi-site environment.
    Ensure:
    • Hardware and software support for servers and devices (storage + library) in a multi-site environment.
    • Preventive and corrective maintenance of facilities hardwares.
    • Installation, testing and resolution of incidents.
    • Installation,Integration and growth deployment in HP Stockage System
    • Update firmware and middleware
    • Advice and support to customers

  • CIR - Technicien Infomatique

    Toulouse 2008 - 2010

Formations