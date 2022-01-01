Fabrice ROGER

Having joined a subsidiary of global group industry, I discovered the complex and sophisticated systems that make up in today's data centers.
My ambition to go further in the following technologies:
SAN, NAS, D2D
Virtualization: VMWare
Networks: Brocade, Cisco, 3Part, 3COM
Systems: HPUX / Unix, Windows
Backup: BackupExec, DataProtector
With materials:
MSA, EVA, XP, VLS, ESL, VTL, Proliant, Blade etc ...
All this in order to control their implementation and coordination from start to finish and provide consulting and reliable answers to customer demand.
Mes compétences :
Windows
VMWare
Administration
Datacenter
Maintenance informatique
Stockage HP
Hewlett Packard Product
Storage Area Network
Architecture SI