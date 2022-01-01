Retail
Fanny ANTONINI
Ajouter
Fanny ANTONINI
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GAN Assurances
- Conseiller clientèle
2012 - maintenant
Igestion
- Gestionnaire
2012 - 2012
Allianz
- Opératrice de saisie
Puteaux
2010 - 2011
AXA
- Chargé de clientèle
Nanterre
2009 - 2010
Formation en alternance, chargé de clientèle terrain.
PMG Expertise
- Assistante de gestion
2007 - 2009
Formations
Sully Formation (Marseille)
Marseille
2007 - 2009
BTS
Lycée Celony
Aix En Provence
2004 - 2006
BAC
Lycée Technique Adam De Craponne
Salon De Provence
2002 - 2004
BEP
Comptabilité et Gestion
