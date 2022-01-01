Menu

Fanny ANTONINI

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • GAN Assurances - Conseiller clientèle

    2012 - maintenant

  • Igestion - Gestionnaire

    2012 - 2012

  • Allianz - Opératrice de saisie

    Puteaux 2010 - 2011

  • AXA - Chargé de clientèle

    Nanterre 2009 - 2010 Formation en alternance, chargé de clientèle terrain.

  • PMG Expertise - Assistante de gestion

    2007 - 2009

