Farouk AYADI

GENOVA

Farouk Ayadi graduated in 2005 as Engineer in Analytical chemistry at the faculty of science in Tunisia. He earned two Master degrees, First on Analytical chemistry (2006) at the University of Bretagne Occidentale in Brest (France) and the second was on material science in the University of Nantes (France). In 2011 he became doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) at the University of Champagne Ardenne , France, after submitting a thesis on the “ Study of factors controlling the mechanical behavior of corn flour based materials”. From 2010 to 2011 he taught as adjunct lecture at the Engineering school of packaging in Reims, France. Since 2012 he is postdoctoral follow in Italian Institute of Technology. His current research interests and activities include (i) surface modification of polymeric biomaterials, (ii) synthesis of biopolymer nanoparticles (starch, cellulose, hemp fiber…), (iii) biopolymers formulation & processing

  • Istituto Italiano de Tecnologia - Researcher

    2011 - maintenant

  • INRA (Institut National de Recherche Agronomique) - PhD

    Paris 2008 - 2011

  • INRA Reims - Docteur en physico-chimie des matériaux

    2008 - 2011 Etude des facteurs contrôlant le comportement mécanique des matériaux à base de farine de maïs


    - Développement des matériaux à base de Farine de maïs : Mise au point, à l’échelle pilote, des procédés d’extrusion, injection et thermoformage en collaboration avec Clextral, Plastic RG, CTCPA et le Pôle Européen de Plasturgie.
    - L’effet des constituants mineurs de la farine (protéine et lipide) sur les propriétés thermique et mécanique de la farine plastifié (Test de Traction, DSC et DMTA)
    - Interprétation stœchiométrique des interactions entre polysaccharide et plastifiants: corrélation entre sorption d’eau et propriété mécanique (Sorption d’eau, Test de traction, FTIR, SEM, DEA and HPLC)
    - Effet coplastifiant (glucose et saccharose) et fibre cellulosique sur le système amidon/eau/glycérol: Relation entre propriétés mécaniques et thermique.
    - Compatibilization du mélange amidon-PBS par des polymères de pyrrolidone synthétisé à partir de l’acide itaconique (Morphologie :SEM, Microscopie Confocal)

