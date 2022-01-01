Farouk Ayadi graduated in 2005 as Engineer in Analytical chemistry at the faculty of science in Tunisia. He earned two Master degrees, First on Analytical chemistry (2006) at the University of Bretagne Occidentale in Brest (France) and the second was on material science in the University of Nantes (France). In 2011 he became doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) at the University of Champagne Ardenne , France, after submitting a thesis on the “ Study of factors controlling the mechanical behavior of corn flour based materials”. From 2010 to 2011 he taught as adjunct lecture at the Engineering school of packaging in Reims, France. Since 2012 he is postdoctoral follow in Italian Institute of Technology. His current research interests and activities include (i) surface modification of polymeric biomaterials, (ii) synthesis of biopolymer nanoparticles (starch, cellulose, hemp fiber…), (iii) biopolymers formulation & processing