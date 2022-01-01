Menu

Fateh BEKIOUA

ALGER

En résumé

Customer Analytics and Data Mining professional with more than 8 years on the field in three multinational companies where I acquired a solid experience in analyzing and mining massive datasets.
I spent more than 5 years in the telecom industry digging in the customer base and discovering potential hidden information that leads to improvements in many Strategic KPI’s of the company such as ARPU, Churn Rate, & Loyalty engagement. Throw my experience I participated and managed many transversal projects (Churn Modeling, Customer base segmentation, Cross sell/up sell and Loyalty Campaigns) involving multidisciplinary teams such as Marketing, IT, Sales …….
My interaction with different people from different nationalities and backgrounds gave me a solid grasp of Marketing Campaigns Management culture and IT infrastructures.
I have achieved a greater projects success in my carrier that help companies perform better by evaluating the values of their customers, understanding their behaviors and needs and using all the insights generated from the analysis to increase and secure the value of their customer base.

Specialties:
Data Analysis, Data Mining, Project Planning, Campaign Management, Business Intelligence & Reporting, Database and Data Mart architecture


Mes compétences :
Datamining
Statistique
BI
Analyse des données
Reporting

Entreprises

  • Etihad Etisalat -Mobily- - Customer Insight & Analysis Manager

    2013 - maintenant Main tasks:
    Manage, Update and Revamp The Data Mining Models for Mobily Consumer Base including :
    - Behavioral Segmentation. Pre/Post.
    - Value Segmentation Pre/Post.
    - Mobile number port out predictive model (MNP modeling Pre/Post).
    - Prepaid Predictive churn modeling.
    - Postpaid Predictive churn modeling.
    - Social Network Analysis modeling.
    - Pilgrims detection Model.
    - Market Share estimation.
    - Extraction and normalization of target and controle group for Marketing actions.
    - AD HOC Analysis.

    Main achievements:
    - Revamping the Prepaid Churn model and increasing it's accuracy.
    - Predicting the MNP customers.
    - Detecting the Pilgrims and segmenting them into External and Internal.
    - Market Share Estimation, Base, Acquisition and Churn.
    - Competitor Base Revenue Segmentation.

  • Wataniya Telecom - Spécialiste Senior Analyse Base client

    2012 - 2013 Main tasks:
    - Responsible for running and monitoring the segmentation of Wataniya Customer Base.
    - Responsible for the updating and monitoring the modeling phase of the churn project.
    - Responible for the optimization of the response rate of the marketing campaigns.

    Main achievement:
    • Implementing best practices in evaluating the Marketing Campaigns based on A/B Testing and design of Experiments.
    • Reviewing the churn model to increase its ability to detect more High Risky & High Value Customers.

  • Wataniya Telecom Algerie - Spécialiste Analyse Base Client

    2011 - 2012 Main tasks:
    • Improves business results, and reduces unnecessary marketing action directed at random audiences by identifying prospects with interest and higher likelihood to respond to an offer.
    • Communicate statistical analysis findings to non-technically trained audiences.
    • Identify behaviors and events affecting defection/loyalty rates and assist in the design and analytical support of programs to drive desired behaviors.
    • Build predictive models for Cross selling/Up selling and churn Modeling.

    Main achievement:
    Work closely with Peepers & Rogers Consultants in many projects including:
     The segmentation of Wataniya Telecom customer base including more than 8 Millions of Subscribers: 5 segmentation models where developed depending on the Behaviors, Needs, Current & Potential Value of the customers. We ended up with a real holistic view of our customer base which helps us on targeting the right customers at the right time with the right product.
     Churn prediction models: development, test, deployment & maintenance, more than 7 models developed in different business areas (Prepaid, Hybrid, Postpaid) with an overall churn prediction accuracy of 74%.

  • Wataniya Telecom Algerie - Spécialiste Analyse des données

    2009 - 2011 Main tasks:
    • Support Product teams with analysis and expand their capabilities to mine data on customer usage and value.
    • Monitoring and Reporting of KPI’s.
    • Team Training.

    Main achievement
    • Building Dashboard for Postpaid Product.
    • Create an algorithm that automatically classifies the type of Phone nbrs and increasing though the numbers of Golden Lines (Special Phone Number used in loyalty project) by a time of 34.

  • ARKAS ALGERIE - Responsible of Statistics

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Main tasks:
    • Measuring and analyzing data to determine primary drivers, improves the process and implements sustainable controls.
    • Tracking and reporting operational statistics, analyzing results and forecasting future trends.
    • Responsible for competitive intelligence and quantitative studies.

    Main achievement
    • Building the reporting structure of the company from scratch.
    • Creating processes for the management of the statistical information.
    • Increased the HAPAG-LLYOD’s (One of the largest Container Shipping Lines in the world) representation in the Algerian Market based on a competitive study that I prepared for ARKAS-HOLDING.

Formations

  • INSTITUT NATIONAL DE LA PLANIFICATION ET DE LA STATISTIQUE (Alger)

    Alger 2001 - 2006 Statistique Aplliquée

