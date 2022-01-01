Fateh BEKIOUA

Customer Analytics and Data Mining professional with more than 8 years on the field in three multinational companies where I acquired a solid experience in analyzing and mining massive datasets.

I spent more than 5 years in the telecom industry digging in the customer base and discovering potential hidden information that leads to improvements in many Strategic KPI’s of the company such as ARPU, Churn Rate, & Loyalty engagement. Throw my experience I participated and managed many transversal projects (Churn Modeling, Customer base segmentation, Cross sell/up sell and Loyalty Campaigns) involving multidisciplinary teams such as Marketing, IT, Sales …….

My interaction with different people from different nationalities and backgrounds gave me a solid grasp of Marketing Campaigns Management culture and IT infrastructures.

I have achieved a greater projects success in my carrier that help companies perform better by evaluating the values of their customers, understanding their behaviors and needs and using all the insights generated from the analysis to increase and secure the value of their customer base.



Specialties:

Data Analysis, Data Mining, Project Planning, Campaign Management, Business Intelligence & Reporting, Database and Data Mart architecture





Mes compétences :

Datamining

Statistique

BI

Analyse des données

Reporting