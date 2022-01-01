Fateh SABAH

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Senior developer with 7+ years of experience in image, audio and video processing and OTT delivering, mobile platforms, medical imaging processing and artificial intelligence. Expert in Multi-Media Over Internet Protocols (MoIP/MMoIP).
Strong work ethic and proven ability to coordinate multidisciplinary work groups.
Problem solver with a track record of managing complex projects and communicating effectively to team members as well as clients.
Mes compétences :
Multimedia as a Service - MMaaS
IMS, SIP, RTSP, & RTMP, ...
Audio & Video processing
MMoIP, VoIP, IPTV, TVNum, HLS, ...
Multimedia on the Cloud - MMoC
HEVC, AVC, ...
3GPP, ISMA, MPEG2-TS, DVBx, ...
Dynamic Contrast-Enhancement - DCE
Magnetic Resonance Imaging - MRI
Audio &Video over IP QoS
Audio & Video Lipsync
DICOM
OpenCL, OpenGL ES, QT, DirectX, DirectShow, ...
Objective c, c/c++, c#, java, ...
Windows, Mac & i OS
CPU & Network load balancing
Rhapsody
XCode, Visual studio, Eclipse
Load balancing, high availability, real-time
Greenhop, ClearCase, ClearQuest, Mercurial, SVN
Pas de formation renseignée