Fateh SABAH

Senior developer with 7+ years of experience in image, audio and video processing and OTT delivering, mobile platforms, medical imaging processing and artificial intelligence. Expert in Multi-Media Over Internet Protocols (MoIP/MMoIP).



Strong work ethic and proven ability to coordinate multidisciplinary work groups.



Problem solver with a track record of managing complex projects and communicating effectively to team members as well as clients.



Mes compétences :

Multimedia as a Service - MMaaS

IMS, SIP, RTSP, & RTMP, ...

Audio & Video processing

MMoIP, VoIP, IPTV, TVNum, HLS, ...

Multimedia on the Cloud - MMoC

HEVC, AVC, ...

3GPP, ISMA, MPEG2-TS, DVBx, ...

Dynamic Contrast-Enhancement - DCE

Magnetic Resonance Imaging - MRI

Audio &Video over IP QoS

Audio & Video Lipsync

DICOM

OpenCL, OpenGL ES, QT, DirectX, DirectShow, ...

Objective c, c/c++, c#, java, ...

Windows, Mac & i OS

CPU & Network load balancing

Rhapsody

XCode, Visual studio, Eclipse

Load balancing, high availability, real-time

Greenhop, ClearCase, ClearQuest, Mercurial, SVN