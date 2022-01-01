Fathia TOUIHRI

-
Automobile accesories Company
- DAF
2014 - maintenant
-
Automobile Accessories Company
- Logistic Manager
2014 - maintenant
Development and implementation of policy management for material
and finished products (from suppliers to customers)
- Provide management and holding physical warehouses (input-output
inventory)
- Participation in the production schedule ensuring material availability. ;
- Ensure the right routing and consumption of raw materials in order to avoid waste
and abuse in the implementation of various operations.
- Monitoring of local and Foreign suppliers and customers (billing, claims
processing...)
- Develop action plans to reduce costs, delays and stocks to satisfy customers ;
- Maintain and update dashboards profitability and logistical costs ;
- Facilitate and organize the work of the team, validate and coordinate monthly
plans of the various operations within the team ( monitor and control )
-Develop and implement strategies to ensure better productivity and motivation of
the team (training, retraining)
- Waste Management (Management of production scrap and other scrap) ;
- Management of the disputes related to transport problem.
-
Alva Tunisia
- Administrative and financial director
Ariana
2014 - maintenant
* Define the main orientations of the control systems, Put in place the management procedures and indicators necessary for monitoring activities and reporting to management,
* Ensure compliance with procedures and deadlines.
* Ensure the reliability of the company's accounts and the preparation of financial and accounting documents in compliance with the law,
* Supervise the consolidation of financial data and enforce Tunisian and international accounting standards (IFRS).
* Preparation of monthly results and communication to the management
* Develop the budget in line with the strategic choices of the direction.
* Develop the financing plans of the company and validate the cash budgets meeting the needs of external financing, monitor the cash flow situation, analyze the differences observed compared to forecasts.
* Control the legal commitments of the company by centralizing and validating all the contracts established.
* Ensure compliance with the law, ensure a legal watch, conventional.
* Supervise the administrative services of the staff (payroll, employment contracts, personnel files).
* Supervise recruitments, career management, training.
* Implement the remuneration policy in liaison with the operational directors.
* Manage the relations with the representative bodies of the personnel.
* Define the needs and resources needed to optimize information and management systems.
* Manage the implementation of new management tools, ERP Sage (accounting, capital, means of payment, cash, commercial, payroll, budget, reporting)
* Define and implement the communication strategy between departments.
* Guarantee the reliability and security of financial information.
* Ensure relations with external partners.
* Supervise the Purchasing department
* Support operational staff in negotiations with suppliers
* Put in place management tools to reduce the costs of general services
* Supervise the internal audit missions of the departments of the company.
-
ALVA TUNISIA
- Logistic Manager
Ariana
2008 - 2017
* Plan and strategically manage logistics, warehouse, transportation and customer services
* Lead, optimize and coordinate the complete order cycle
* Liaise and negotiate with suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers
* Keep track of quality, quantity, stock levels, delivery times, transportation costs and efficiency
* Organize warehouse, catalog goods, plan routes and process shipments
* Resolve problems or potential complaints
* Supervise, train warehouse employees
* Achieve the goals of cost, productivity, accuracy and speed
* Maintain metrics and analyze data to evaluate performance and implement improvements
* Comply with laws, regulations and ISO requirements
* Implements action plans to reduce costs, time and inventory, and to better satisfy customers.
-
Société de confection
- Executive Assistant
2004 - 2008
Home-phone and direct contact with visitors to the company and guide in all diligence and courtesy towards people requested
- Monitoring of relations with local suppliers and Foreign (contracts, billing, payment) ;
- Monitoring of relations with foreign customers(Import, Export,billing, payment);
- Management of equipment (purchase, sales, inventory) ;
- Internal audit quality and accounting ;
- Monitoring of training activities (external training) ;
- Management of workers (absenteeism, illness, salary) ;
- Development of economic statistics.
- Member of the quality service
-
ARIANA CONFECTION
- ADMINISTRATIF AND FINANCIAL MANAGER
2004 - 2007
* follow-ups the budgets
* Ensure compliance with expenditure execution procedures
* Inform the Management on tax and accounting constraints
* Manage various contracts and agreements to ensure compliance in the legislative and / or regulatory framework
* Negotiate and manage the company's purchases
* Manage cash and bank relations
* Supervise the different functional departments: accounting, treasury, payroll, personnel management, legal
* monitoring and control of machinery and spare parts purchases
* Creation and monitoring of quality documents
* Internal auditor in quality and accounting
-
Société SEGEMA
- Accounting Manager
2003 - 2004
Plan and monitor the debts of suppliers, receivables and amortization of property and other debts
- Produce regular reports and analysis reports to reduce the cost debts of the company and ensure the profitability of investments. ;
- Produce charts and graphs monitoring company accounts ;
- Treatment of the general accounting (sage) and analytical accounting ;
- Internal audit in accounting ;
-
Agribusiness Company
- Accountig manager
2003 - 2004
* Control banking operations
* Prepare the balance sheet of the company
* Manage customer accounting
* Record financial flows: money in and out
* Manage the files and the annual balance sheet of the customers
* Control the vendor accounts and accounts receivable
* Establish pay slips
* Control and follow employment contracts