Fathia TOUIHRI

TUNIS

En résumé

J'ai fait des études en technique comptable et financière, j'ai travaillé dans le même domaine pendant 02 ans et après j'ai commencé a travailler dans des autres domaines comme le logistique, RH, qualité et a partir de Juillet 2014 je suis un DAF dans une société Multinationale de nationalité Suédoise.

Mes compétences :
Internal Audit
vocational training
policy management
general accounting
Waste Management
Provide management
Management of production scrap and other scrap
Insurance Claims > Claims Administration
Forecasting
Documentation Management
Conduct regular analysis
Company Accounts
International Accounting Standards
Financial Reporting
Preparation of monthly results
Develop the budget
Develop the financing plans
Cash Flows
Manage the implementation
Manage the relations
Payroll
manage logistics
Cost Reduction
Taxation
Cash Handling
manage the HR
Balance Sheet
Accounts Receivable
Management Information System
Management control
manage relations

Entreprises

  • Automobile accesories Company - DAF

    2014 - maintenant

  • Automobile Accessories Company - Logistic Manager

    2014 - maintenant Development and implementation of policy management for material
    and finished products (from suppliers to customers)
    - Provide management and holding physical warehouses (input-output
    inventory)
    - Participation in the production schedule ensuring material availability. ;
    - Ensure the right routing and consumption of raw materials in order to avoid waste
    and abuse in the implementation of various operations.
    - Monitoring of local and Foreign suppliers and customers (billing, claims
    processing...)
    - Develop action plans to reduce costs, delays and stocks to satisfy customers ;
    - Maintain and update dashboards profitability and logistical costs ;
    - Facilitate and organize the work of the team, validate and coordinate monthly
    plans of the various operations within the team ( monitor and control )
    -Develop and implement strategies to ensure better productivity and motivation of
    the team (training, retraining)
    - Waste Management (Management of production scrap and other scrap) ;
    - Management of the disputes related to transport problem.

  • Alva Tunisia - Administrative and financial director

    Ariana 2014 - maintenant * Define the main orientations of the control systems, Put in place the management procedures and indicators necessary for monitoring activities and reporting to management,
    * Ensure compliance with procedures and deadlines.
    * Ensure the reliability of the company's accounts and the preparation of financial and accounting documents in compliance with the law,
    * Supervise the consolidation of financial data and enforce Tunisian and international accounting standards (IFRS).
    * Preparation of monthly results and communication to the management
    * Develop the budget in line with the strategic choices of the direction.
    * Develop the financing plans of the company and validate the cash budgets meeting the needs of external financing, monitor the cash flow situation, analyze the differences observed compared to forecasts.
    * Control the legal commitments of the company by centralizing and validating all the contracts established.
    * Ensure compliance with the law, ensure a legal watch, conventional.
    * Supervise the administrative services of the staff (payroll, employment contracts, personnel files).
    * Supervise recruitments, career management, training.
    * Implement the remuneration policy in liaison with the operational directors.
    * Manage the relations with the representative bodies of the personnel.
    * Define the needs and resources needed to optimize information and management systems.
    * Manage the implementation of new management tools, ERP Sage (accounting, capital, means of payment, cash, commercial, payroll, budget, reporting)
    * Define and implement the communication strategy between departments.
    * Guarantee the reliability and security of financial information.
    * Ensure relations with external partners.
    * Supervise the Purchasing department
    * Support operational staff in negotiations with suppliers
    * Put in place management tools to reduce the costs of general services
    * Supervise the internal audit missions of the departments of the company.

  • ALVA TUNISIA - Logistic Manager

    Ariana 2008 - 2017 * Plan and strategically manage logistics, warehouse, transportation and customer services
    * Lead, optimize and coordinate the complete order cycle
    * Liaise and negotiate with suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers
    * Keep track of quality, quantity, stock levels, delivery times, transportation costs and efficiency
    * Organize warehouse, catalog goods, plan routes and process shipments
    * Resolve problems or potential complaints
    * Supervise, train warehouse employees
    * Achieve the goals of cost, productivity, accuracy and speed
    * Maintain metrics and analyze data to evaluate performance and implement improvements
    * Comply with laws, regulations and ISO requirements
    * Implements action plans to reduce costs, time and inventory, and to better satisfy customers.

  • Société de confection - Executive Assistant

    2004 - 2008 Home-phone and direct contact with visitors to the company and guide in all diligence and courtesy towards people requested
    - Monitoring of relations with local suppliers and Foreign (contracts, billing, payment) ;
    - Monitoring of relations with foreign customers(Import, Export,billing, payment);
    - Management of equipment (purchase, sales, inventory) ;
    - Internal audit quality and accounting ;
    - Monitoring of training activities (external training) ;
    - Management of workers (absenteeism, illness, salary) ;
    - Development of economic statistics.
    - Member of the quality service

  • ARIANA CONFECTION - ADMINISTRATIF AND FINANCIAL MANAGER

    2004 - 2007 * follow-ups the budgets
    * Ensure compliance with expenditure execution procedures
    * Inform the Management on tax and accounting constraints
    * Manage various contracts and agreements to ensure compliance in the legislative and / or regulatory framework
    * Negotiate and manage the company's purchases
    * Manage cash and bank relations
    * Supervise the different functional departments: accounting, treasury, payroll, personnel management, legal
    * monitoring and control of machinery and spare parts purchases
    * Creation and monitoring of quality documents
    * Internal auditor in quality and accounting

  • Société SEGEMA - Accounting Manager

    2003 - 2004 Plan and monitor the debts of suppliers, receivables and amortization of property and other debts
    - Produce regular reports and analysis reports to reduce the cost debts of the company and ensure the profitability of investments. ;
    - Produce charts and graphs monitoring company accounts ;
    - Treatment of the general accounting (sage) and analytical accounting ;
    - Internal audit in accounting ;

  • Agribusiness Company - Accountig manager

    2003 - 2004 * Control banking operations
    * Prepare the balance sheet of the company
    * Manage customer accounting
    * Record financial flows: money in and out
    * Manage the files and the annual balance sheet of the customers
    * Control the vendor accounts and accounts receivable
    * Establish pay slips
    * Control and follow employment contracts

Formations

  • AMEDEST (Tunis)

    Tunis 2007 - 2008 Diploma in English

  • FINANCE UNIVERSITY (Tunis)

    Tunis 1999 - 2002 Bachelors Degree


    CAPACITY TO ORGANIZE

    COMMUNICATION AND TEAM WORK

    ADAPTABILITY
    AUTONOMY
    SENS OF RESPONSABILITY

    RESPECT OF THE RULES

  • Faculty Of Technical Accounting And Financial (Tunis)

    Tunis 1998 - 2002 Diploma in Management specialty accounting & finance

  • FINANCE SCHOOL (Tunis)

    Tunis 1997 - 1998 Bachelors Degree

    * Accounting, Management and Finance
    * National and international economy (macro-micro economic
    * mathematical
    * statistic

  • Secondary School (Tunis)

    Tunis 1990 - 1998 Bachelor of Economics Management

