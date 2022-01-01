Menu

Fatiha CHARRAT

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Commercial
Marketing
Sales
Sales & Marketing

Entreprises

  • Delassus Group - Marketing Director

    2010 - maintenant

  • Consulting Free lance, Manama, Bahrain - Consultant

    2008 - 2010 Amongst various mission I can list the 2 more important ones:
    - Conducted a feasibility study for GMI Bahrain about the "easy to eat meals" industry in the GCC region.
    - Conducted a feasibility study for a private investor about spa products from Morocco for the GCC

  • Delassus group - Sales & Marketing Director

    1996 - 2008 International Sales & Marketing Director

    1996 – 2008: Delassus Group (Morocco – www.delassus.com)
    Production and export of fruits and vegetables from Morocco
    2004- 2008: Commercial & Marketing Director
    2000- 2004: Commercial Director
    1996- 2000: Sales Manager

    • Managing all development and sales processes within 15 countries and aggressively pursuing new opportunities. Out of these 15 counties 8 were opened under my direction.
    • I helped increasing the sales by 43%.
    • Developing and implementing strong relationship with the retails in many countries. Current customers introduced under my direction: M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons, Carrefour, Auchan, Coop, Migros, Edeka, Delhaize…
    • Track records of driving business operations to profitability in turnaround and high growth situations.
    • Creating staff engagement
    • Building alliances and relationships with partners, commercial companies etc.
    • Management of all press releases, media coverage and advertisements
    • Organisation of fairs (Fruit Logistica in Berlin, SIAL in Paris, SIAM in Meknes , PMA in USA changes location every year).

  • Auchan - Procurement and sales

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1990 - 1995 • Building strong commercial team focused on achieving revenue goals and high customer satisfaction levels.
    • Designing and implementing programs that have improved operational efficiencies, profit margins, employee morale and sales revenues within home furniture sector.
    • Mastered knowledge: Budget planning, merchandise display, inventory control, procurement, warehousing, system management, incentive structures, performance standards, safety and compliance, team leadership and monitoring

Formations

  • The Shutz Company

    Paris 2016 - 2016 LHEP (Licensed Human Element Practitioner)

  • Lead Coach Institut (Convergence Conseil) (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2013 - 2014 Coach Pro

  • ISCAE (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1998 - 1999 Marketing

    Master

  • SORBONNE PARIS 1

    Paris 1987 - 1992 Sociology

    Phd

  • Université Des Sciences Hassan 2 FLSH, Ben M'sik (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1981 - 1986 French litterature

    Master

