Fatiha CHARRAT

2008 - 2010Amongst various mission I can list the 2 more important ones:
- Conducted a feasibility study for GMI Bahrain about the "easy to eat meals" industry in the GCC region.
- Conducted a feasibility study for a private investor about spa products from Morocco for the GCC
Delassus group
- Sales & Marketing Director
1996 - 2008International Sales & Marketing Director
1996 – 2008: Delassus Group (Morocco – www.delassus.com)
Production and export of fruits and vegetables from Morocco
2004- 2008: Commercial & Marketing Director
2000- 2004: Commercial Director
1996- 2000: Sales Manager
• Managing all development and sales processes within 15 countries and aggressively pursuing new opportunities. Out of these 15 counties 8 were opened under my direction.
• I helped increasing the sales by 43%.
• Developing and implementing strong relationship with the retails in many countries. Current customers introduced under my direction: M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury, Morrisons, Carrefour, Auchan, Coop, Migros, Edeka, Delhaize…
• Track records of driving business operations to profitability in turnaround and high growth situations.
• Creating staff engagement
• Building alliances and relationships with partners, commercial companies etc.
• Management of all press releases, media coverage and advertisements
• Organisation of fairs (Fruit Logistica in Berlin, SIAL in Paris, SIAM in Meknes , PMA in USA changes location every year).
Auchan
- Procurement and sales
Villeneuve-d'Ascq1990 - 1995• Building strong commercial team focused on achieving revenue goals and high customer satisfaction levels.
• Designing and implementing programs that have improved operational efficiencies, profit margins, employee morale and sales revenues within home furniture sector.
• Mastered knowledge: Budget planning, merchandise display, inventory control, procurement, warehousing, system management, incentive structures, performance standards, safety and compliance, team leadership and monitoring