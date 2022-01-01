Fatiha MOKHTARI

A multi-skilled professional with good all-round Human Resources advisory skills. Very capable with an ability deal with all the recruitment and resourcing needs of an organisation. Experienced in providing timely and up to date HR advice to both managers and employees whilst at the same time making sure both the employees and employers interests are best represented. Extensive knowledge of working practices, recruitment, conditions of employment and diversity issues. Currently looking for a suitable Human Resources officer position with an ambitious and exciting organisation.



Mes compétences :

Administration

Coordinator

GPEC

human resources

International

International mobility

Management

Management international

Mobility

Recruitment

Talent management

Training