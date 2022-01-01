Menu

Fatiha MOKHTARI

LONDRES

En résumé

A multi-skilled professional with good all-round Human Resources advisory skills. Very capable with an ability deal with all the recruitment and resourcing needs of an organisation. Experienced in providing timely and up to date HR advice to both managers and employees whilst at the same time making sure both the employees and employers interests are best represented. Extensive knowledge of working practices, recruitment, conditions of employment and diversity issues. Currently looking for a suitable Human Resources officer position with an ambitious and exciting organisation.

Mes compétences :
Administration
Coordinator
GPEC
human resources
International
International mobility
Management
Management international
Mobility
Recruitment
Talent management
Training

Entreprises

  • Avenance Enseignement et Santé

    maintenant

  • Primark - HR Supervisor

    Dublin 2011 - maintenant Employee relations
    Payroll
    Recruitment

  • Avenance Enseignement - Project manager HR

    2008 - 2011 I accompanied managers issues in their integration and retention job of disabled workers:
    - Development of partnerships with the specialised organisations, (forums, handicafé, Cap emploi),
    - Disability awareness of staff on site,
    - Plan (Communication plan (creation of posters, leaflets and a guide TH Mission Handicap),
    - Communication activities on disability (week for the employment of people with disabilities)
    - Handichat (TV studio to meet the users), platform experiences.

    Social relationships: I do reporting about Mission Handicap progress commitments with social partners in CHSCT, CE and DP meetings:
    - Dealing with objections, individual cases of development position, and job retention.

    Management committee and operational monitoring:
    - Performing activity monitoring and qualitative reporting.

    As part of the support of employment issues:

    - Sourcing, interviews, recruiting to hiring,
    - Leadership Group employment meetings

  • Elior Group - Project manager Employment

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2008 - Accompanying managers in their recruitment,
    - Sourcing, management jobs offers, telephone and face to face interviews, employment forums,
    - Monitoring the employees mobility (reclassification, transfer...)
    - Recruiting support positions juniors to experienced managers,
    Budget management of the Employment group department,
    Others missions:
    Active participation in monthly meetings with the France employment managers, organization the annual “Convention of the Network of Schools Ambassadors”, working on different themes related to employment (study contract, GPEC, management tools for recruitment, mobility, management external partners).

  • Banque Fédérale des Banques Populaires - Communication officer then Project manager training in management

    2004 - 2007 - Prospecting, meeting and negotiating with partners: Prospects and Business Clients, speakers, House of China, Natixis other subsidiaries of BP, reengineering the content of training sessions, establishment of evaluations of sessions,
    - Organisation of training seminars and study trips abroad: London, Japan and China,
    - Budget Management and setting targets for these training activities, about 80K€ / year.
    Others missions:
    - Audit of training in the bank, contribution to the implementation of the DIF, the agreement with the OPCA and the reform of vocational training.
    - Design and updating HR intranet site.

  • ADECCO / MANPOWER - Business assistant then recruiter

    Villeurbanne 2000 - 2004 Sales:
    - Exploration and development of a portfolio of clients between 100 and 250 per week.
    Administrative Staff:
    - Preparation of employment contracts, control of pay elements and administration of medical visits.
    Management Recruitment

Formations

  • INSEEC

    Paris 2003 - 2005 MBA Human Resources and Social Relationships - INSEEC Paris

    Option Management and Internal Communication.

