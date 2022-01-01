Retail
Florence BILLION
Ajouter
Florence BILLION
Charbonnières-les-Bains
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VISIATIV
- Directrice Pôle Support
Charbonnières-les-Bains
2015 - maintenant
AXEMBLE
- Responsable Support Technique
Charbonnières-les-Bains
1999 - 2015
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard MIAGE
Lyon
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Antoine ALLARY
Christian DONZEL
Fabrice ANTUNES
Florent BRIGARD
Kevin POULAIN
Laurent CHARLIER
Mickael VELLA
Patrick DEYDIER
Philippe ROSSIGNOL
Thierry HERBIN
