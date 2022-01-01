Menu

Florence BILLION

Charbonnières-les-Bains

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VISIATIV - Directrice Pôle Support

    Charbonnières-les-Bains 2015 - maintenant

  • AXEMBLE - Responsable Support Technique

    Charbonnières-les-Bains 1999 - 2015

Formations

