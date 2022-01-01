Menu

Florence DAVIS

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Mes compétences :
Webmaster
Webmarketing
Nouvelles technologies
Community management
Adobe Photoshop
Luxe
Adobe Dreamweaver
SEO
HTML
Gestion de projet web
Wordpress
Microsoft Office
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Internet
Promotion
Blogging
Bug Tracking System
eMarketing
eCommerce
e-Business
Sabre Travel Network
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Microsoft Excel
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Lotus 1-2-3
Filezila
Customer Relationship Management
Branding
Amadeus CRS

Entreprises

  • Enjoy

    Neuilly-sur-Seine maintenant

  • The Typsy Gypsy - Co-Founder

    2019 - maintenant A French American Company
    Interior Design - Upcycled Creations
    https://www.thetypsygypsy.shop

  • Cma Cgm - Responsable Commerciale et Marketing

    Marseille 2017 - 2019 Mise en place de la stratégie marketing 360°
    Développement commercial
    Assurer la notoriété du groupe à l’international
    Gestion des RP
    Développer et gérer les budgets

  • B&B Hôtels - Responsable Commerciale et Marketing - B&B Hôtels

    2016 - 2017 Commercial
    - Définir la stratégie commerciale de l’ensemble des hôtels de la Place de Marseille (8 hôtels)
    - Piloter l'activité commerciale : suivre les résultats commerciaux, vérifier l’atteinte des objectifs et définir les actions correctives si besoin
    - Travailler en collaboration avec les fonctions supports - Segmentation
    - Proposition d’offres packagées
    - Maintenir un contact régulier avec les clients afin d’être proactif sur leurs besoins
    - Dynamiser et suivre les contrats et actions commerciales
    - Fidéliser le portefeuille et créer un plan de développement
    - Assurer le reporting
    Marketing
    - Définir la stratégie Marketing de la place
    - Gestion des budgets Marketing
    - Analyse de la concurrence
    - Gestion des partenariats
    - Assurer la notoriété du groupe
    - Gestion de projets
    - Presse locale
    - Emailings
    - Community Manager

  • Darling Range Wildlife - Volunteer at Darling Range Wildlife

    2014 - 2015 Darling Range Wildlife Shelter (DRWS) is a volunteer and not-for-profit organisation whose purpose is to rehabilitate native wildlife and promote the value of biodiversity.

    DRWS volunteers rescue, provide care and rehabilitate Australian native wildlife in need including threatened, endangered and migratory species. Our aim is to work towards their release back into their natural environment. Each year we record around 1000 wildlife admissions.

    DRWS has developed, and continues to evolve, from a love of and commitment to wildlife and the natural environment. All of our members actively promote preservation of the natural environment and living considerately with wildlife.

  • Lagardère Publicité - Chef de publicité - Lagardère

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2014 Commercialisation de l’ensemble de l’offre Lagardère Métropoles auprès des annonceurs
    - Radio : Virgin, RFM, Europe 1
    - Presse : ELLE, Paris Match, Télé 7 jours, ELLE Décoration, Art & Décoration, Le Point, Le Monde, Air France Magazine ...
    - Internet : plus de 80 sites (ELLE.FR, Leroutard.com, Dekio, Dailymotion...) + les déclinaisons IPhone et Ipad)
    - Hors Média : Création & gestion de projets évènementiel en tout genre (défilé de mode, animation soirée, concert ...)
    - Gestion, développement et fidélisation d’un portefeuille de clients existants (annonceurs, agences, conseils média) en mise en œuvre des solutions adaptées à chaque situation
    - Prospection au moyen de rendez-vous afin de négocier de nouveaux contrats
    - Participation active aux évènements de relations publiques
    - Développement du chiffre d’affaires confié

  • Montpellier Events (anciennent Enjoy Montpellier) - Chef de projet web - Montpellier Events

    2010 - 2012 En charge du développement de la présence du groupe Enjoy Montpellier sur Internet :

    Conception de stratégies, objectifs et budgets web-marketing

    Analyse de la concurrence et des tendances du marché

    Mise en oeuvre de la promotion online (emailing, netlinking, jeux concours,…)

    Animation des sites et analyse statistiques

    Référencement et coordination des partenariats

    Gestion de projet : Création de cahiers des charges, gestion des plannings et encadrement de la production, conduite de réunions d’étapes

    Community Manager : Responsable de la e-réputation du groupe. Création et animation de groupes sur les réseaux sociaux et animation de blogs

  • Monte-Carlo SBM Resort - Responsable projets webmarketing - SBM Monaco

    2007 - 2009 En charge de la distribution Internet avec la participation au projet de refonte des sites Internet du groupe Monte-Carlo SBM Resort - Hôtels 5 ***** & restaurants de luxe, casinos, bien-être & spa, spectacles, bars lounge :

    Définition des stratégies de distribution Internet directe et indirecte du groupe

    Animation, mise à jour et référencement naturel des sites Internet

    Conduite et suivi de projets de développement et création des sites

    Mise en place des actions E-marketing sur les clientèles individuelles et groupes (e-newsletters, e-mailings, ecards…)

    Gestion des partenariats de distribution Internet indirecte

    Analyse des coûts de distribution électronique et optimisation des partenariats Marketing et Technologique

Formations

  • ESCAET

    Aix En Provence 2004 - 2007 Management du Tourisme

    Maîtrise des logiciels :
    Dreamweaver, Photoshop, CMS, MS Project - Pack office - Langage HTML - Web 2.0

