Florence DE ROULHAC

Asnières-sur-Seine

  • Procter & Gamble - Responsable des Ventes

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2012 - maintenant Hugo Boss, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Lacoste, Rochas, Escada (1 year in south of France, 8 months in Paris area)
    - Responsible for developing the sales of a 10M€ client portfolio
    - Creation of action plans in order to grow the retailers' business
    - Ensure the following key aspects: respect of national agreement, stock management, in-store merchandising, product display and local Category Management
    - Strategic Retailer Manager for Sephora France

  • Unilever - International Brand development Amora, Calvé, Hellmann's

    Rueil-Malmaison 2011 - 2011 - Development of international innovations
    - Project leader for the launch of tubes
    - Tracking of international innovations on local markets
    - ATL activities
    - Sell out analysis

  • Beiersdorf - Junior Product Manager Hansaplast

    PARIS 2010 - 2011 - Development of local innovations on the French Market
    - Tracking of international innovations
    - Organisation of BTL activities
    - Development & Tracking of promotional activities
    - Sell in & Sell out analysis
    - Organisation of events

  • Dessange International - Sales & Marketing Manager assistant

    Paris 2010 - 2010 - Negociation & Sales of marketing operations to hair dresser sallons
    - Creation of direct Maketing operations
    - Development of Marketing Tools
    - Elaboration of Merchandising supports
    - Stage of animation programs show
    - Creation of regional and national Media plan
    - Management of Partnerships
    - Budget Management

  • CCI Nice Côte d'Azur - Assistant Manager

    NICE 2009 - 2009 - Development of Marketing supports
    - Organization of animation programs show
    - Management of a team of 15 persons
    - Logistic

  • Air France - Hostess

    Roissy CDG 2008 - 2008 - Boarding & Landing Management
    - Passengers Check in
    - Customer Relationship

  • Los Angeles - Au pair

    2007 - 2007 Work experience in an American environment

