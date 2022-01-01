Florence DE ROULHAC

-
Procter & Gamble
- Responsable des Ventes
Asnières-sur-Seine
2012 - maintenant
Hugo Boss, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Lacoste, Rochas, Escada (1 year in south of France, 8 months in Paris area)
- Responsible for developing the sales of a 10M€ client portfolio
- Creation of action plans in order to grow the retailers' business
- Ensure the following key aspects: respect of national agreement, stock management, in-store merchandising, product display and local Category Management
- Strategic Retailer Manager for Sephora France
-
Unilever
- International Brand development Amora, Calvé, Hellmann's
Rueil-Malmaison
2011 - 2011
- Development of international innovations
- Project leader for the launch of tubes
- Tracking of international innovations on local markets
- ATL activities
- Sell out analysis
-
Beiersdorf
- Junior Product Manager Hansaplast
PARIS
2010 - 2011
- Development of local innovations on the French Market
- Tracking of international innovations
- Organisation of BTL activities
- Development & Tracking of promotional activities
- Sell in & Sell out analysis
- Organisation of events
-
Dessange International
- Sales & Marketing Manager assistant
Paris
2010 - 2010
- Negociation & Sales of marketing operations to hair dresser sallons
- Creation of direct Maketing operations
- Development of Marketing Tools
- Elaboration of Merchandising supports
- Stage of animation programs show
- Creation of regional and national Media plan
- Management of Partnerships
- Budget Management
-
CCI Nice Côte d'Azur
- Assistant Manager
NICE
2009 - 2009
- Development of Marketing supports
- Organization of animation programs show
- Management of a team of 15 persons
- Logistic
-
Air France
- Hostess
Roissy CDG
2008 - 2008
- Boarding & Landing Management
- Passengers Check in
- Customer Relationship
-
Los Angeles
- Au pair
2007 - 2007
Work experience in an American environment