Menu

Florence DESCAMPS

SAN FRANCISCO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
EAI
Intégration
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Validation
Enterprise Application Integration
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • InterSystems, San Francisco - Sales Engineer

    2014 - maintenant

  • InterSystems, Sydney - Technical specialist

    2012 - 2014 Implementation of Healthcare Information System

  • ONE POINT - ENGINEER IN CRM SIEBEL (SFR)

    WASHINGTON DC 20005 2010 - 2012 -> Telecommunication and especially in wireline.

    - Elaborate testing strategy, prepare scenarios and test cases.
    - Implement tests on CRM system (SIEBEL) via HMI and Web Services.
    - Establish and follow issue tracking on PVCS (Polytron Version Control System)
    - Interact with developer and project manager to discuss problems and find solutions.
    - Follow monthly the release and react rapidly when errors appear.
    - Develop workflow fixes on SIEBEL Tools (IDE for SIEBEL web applications).

    -> 15 people team including technical, functional, validate manager, developers and
    approvers.

    -> CRM SIEBEL/SIEBEL Tools, Oracle, SQL, PVCS

  • ITESOFT - PROJECT ENGINEER ON DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2010 -> Document Management System.
    -> Insurance.

    - Deploy and customize “Freemind” application for various customers:
    o Software package of hardware solutions to capture, process and manage all
    documents automatically.
    - Evaluate customer’s needs.
    - Collaborate with customers project teams in order to improve technical performance.
    - Implement solutions for interfacing DBMS client.
    - Assist customer in deployment and launching of Freemind software on site.
    - Train final users and supervisors, adapted on each customer.
    - Support customer after the launching.
    - Manage a project with both functional and technical roles:
    o Write specifications with customer interactions
    o Develop evolutions
    o Launch on site
    o Train users
    - Lead meetings with the customer’s assistance contracting owner.

    -> 4 people team including director manager, project manager and project engineer.
    -> Javascript, Java, WebServices, Servlet, SoapUI, Framework Axis, Apache Tomcat, Eclipse,VmWare, Oracle, MySQL, SQLServer, SQL, XML

    Secteur : Editeurs logiciels

  • THALES SERVICES - EAI CONSULTANT

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2009 -> Civil Administration/ Public sector.
    -> Hospitals (Academic Hospitals and public assistance of Paris Hospitals).

    - Define interfaces specifications.
    - Develop Healthcare flows on EAI WebMethods (Software AG) and EAI Ensemble
    (Intersystems).
    - Assist in project management and flow deployment.
    - Design and set up the architecture of hospitals IT in all phases before the operational
    launching.
    - Dialog with R&D, partners and support teams to find integration solutions.
    - Detect, analyze and resolve problems.
    - Participate in evolution achievement and improve quality and reliability of source code.
    - Install interfaces on site and demonstrate new features.
    - Train customer on EAI supervision for the operational follow-up.
    - Support customer after launching.

    -> 3 people team including a project director, functional engineer and interface
    consultant/developer.

    -> WebMethods (Java), Ensemble (C++), SQL, PL/SQL, Oracle, AIX

  • THALES SERVICES - DEPLOYMENT ENGINEER OF HEALTHCARE IT

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2008 -> Civil Administration/ Public sector.
    -> Hospitals (Academic Hospitals and public assistance of Paris Hospitals).

    - Deploy Healthcare IT DxCare (digital patient history) and DxPlanning (appointments
    calendar) to hospitals and configure products to meet the client’s needs.
    - Write functional specifications.
    - Modelize business process with ARIS (IDS Sheer).
    - Train end users or referred trainers for using DxCare and DxPlanning solutions.
    - Assist project team’s client in configuration of solution.
    - Write tests plan for validation of DxCare and DxPlanning (Medasys : Healthcare Software
    Editor).
    - Execute functional and no regression tests.
    - Analyze results, detect issues and report on tests for guarantying high quality to customers.
    - Manage software configuration (version control and source code management) with
    ClearCase (IBM).
    - Manage technical issues with ClearQuest (IBM).

    -> 6 people team of functional consultants.

    -> DxCare, DxPlanning, ClearCase,

Formations

Réseau