Florence DESCAMPS

Mes compétences :
EAI
Intégration
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Validation
Enterprise Application Integration
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
InterSystems, San Francisco
- Sales Engineer
2014 - maintenant
InterSystems, Sydney
- Technical specialist
2012 - 2014Implementation of Healthcare Information System
ONE POINT
- ENGINEER IN CRM SIEBEL (SFR)
WASHINGTON DC 200052010 - 2012-> Telecommunication and especially in wireline.
- Elaborate testing strategy, prepare scenarios and test cases.
- Implement tests on CRM system (SIEBEL) via HMI and Web Services.
- Establish and follow issue tracking on PVCS (Polytron Version Control System)
- Interact with developer and project manager to discuss problems and find solutions.
- Follow monthly the release and react rapidly when errors appear.
- Develop workflow fixes on SIEBEL Tools (IDE for SIEBEL web applications).
-> 15 people team including technical, functional, validate manager, developers and
approvers.
-> CRM SIEBEL/SIEBEL Tools, Oracle, SQL, PVCS
ITESOFT
- PROJECT ENGINEER ON DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
- Deploy and customize “Freemind” application for various customers:
o Software package of hardware solutions to capture, process and manage all
documents automatically.
- Evaluate customer’s needs.
- Collaborate with customers project teams in order to improve technical performance.
- Implement solutions for interfacing DBMS client.
- Assist customer in deployment and launching of Freemind software on site.
- Train final users and supervisors, adapted on each customer.
- Support customer after the launching.
- Manage a project with both functional and technical roles:
o Write specifications with customer interactions
o Develop evolutions
o Launch on site
o Train users
- Lead meetings with the customer’s assistance contracting owner.
-> 4 people team including director manager, project manager and project engineer.
-> Javascript, Java, WebServices, Servlet, SoapUI, Framework Axis, Apache Tomcat, Eclipse,VmWare, Oracle, MySQL, SQLServer, SQL, XML
Secteur : Editeurs logiciels
THALES SERVICES
- EAI CONSULTANT
Courbevoie2008 - 2009-> Civil Administration/ Public sector.
-> Hospitals (Academic Hospitals and public assistance of Paris Hospitals).
- Define interfaces specifications.
- Develop Healthcare flows on EAI WebMethods (Software AG) and EAI Ensemble
(Intersystems).
- Assist in project management and flow deployment.
- Design and set up the architecture of hospitals IT in all phases before the operational
launching.
- Dialog with R&D, partners and support teams to find integration solutions.
- Detect, analyze and resolve problems.
- Participate in evolution achievement and improve quality and reliability of source code.
- Install interfaces on site and demonstrate new features.
- Train customer on EAI supervision for the operational follow-up.
- Support customer after launching.
-> 3 people team including a project director, functional engineer and interface
consultant/developer.
THALES SERVICES
- DEPLOYMENT ENGINEER OF HEALTHCARE IT
Courbevoie2007 - 2008-> Civil Administration/ Public sector.
-> Hospitals (Academic Hospitals and public assistance of Paris Hospitals).
- Deploy Healthcare IT DxCare (digital patient history) and DxPlanning (appointments
calendar) to hospitals and configure products to meet the client’s needs.
- Write functional specifications.
- Modelize business process with ARIS (IDS Sheer).
- Train end users or referred trainers for using DxCare and DxPlanning solutions.
- Assist project team’s client in configuration of solution.
- Write tests plan for validation of DxCare and DxPlanning (Medasys : Healthcare Software
Editor).
- Execute functional and no regression tests.
- Analyze results, detect issues and report on tests for guarantying high quality to customers.
- Manage software configuration (version control and source code management) with
ClearCase (IBM).
- Manage technical issues with ClearQuest (IBM).