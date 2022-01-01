Florence DONADINI

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Droit social
Gestion de projet
Management
Formation
Entreprises
Novalix
- Directrice des Ressources Humaines
ILLKIRCH2018 - maintenant
Le Coq Sportif
- Human Resources Manager
Entzheim2007 - 2017• Recruitment : Head of staff recruitment, providing leadership and advice to managers, developing strategic hiring plans
• Training programs : Responsible for setting up all programs in relation to the strategic orientation and needs of the company
• Payroll/ Hiring: Contracts, payrolls and all the social declarations (DUCS, DADS…)
• Legal : All disciplinary issues, conflict resolution & legal termination, leading the company reorganizations, relocations, social and legal monitoring
• Management of the social relationships : set of up the worker council (CE, DP, CHSCT), leading all company meetings, organization of the professional elections.
• Talent and skills Management : Annual reviews, job descriptions, career plans, providing accurate advice about career management for managers
• Compensations and Benefits : Package negotiations, annual salary negotiations, implementation of medical, healthcare and
benefit tools, leading market surveys and competitive benchmark.
• HR and intern communication
• HR Team Management
2005 - 2006• Recruitment : job offers, CV selection, interviews and integration of all the trainee and intern staff
• Skills management project : Wrote job descriptions, implemented a new job grading tool and communicated the
changes company-wide
• Organized the professional elections
• Participation of the new corporate performance management tool (TPM)
• Assisted with a project to change the payroll software
• Dissertation : How HR Management improves the performance of the company ?
ADP GSI
- HR & Payroll Executive
Nanterre2004 - 2005• Managed a portfolio of 70 small companies (1200 employees) : advised clients about HR, legal and social issues.
Apicil
- HR Assistant
Caluire et Cuire2003 - 2004• HR Administrative tasks : Labor Contracts, Hiring procedures, Time management (days off, holidays, sick leave…)
• Legal documents : Annual Declaration on Employment of Disabled Workers, Annual report for the CHSCT, Annual
Social Report, Social Tax declarations (DUCS, DADS…)
• Payroll : Establishing and reviewing of 250 pay slips monthly
• Social Dashboards : Absenteeism, workforce, payroll, compensation survey
• Corporate Social Responsibility Report and created an individualized social report
• Dissertation : The absenteeism management