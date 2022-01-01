Menu

Florence DONADINI

ILLKIRCH

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Droit social
Gestion de projet
Management
Formation

Entreprises

  • Novalix - Directrice des Ressources Humaines

    ILLKIRCH 2018 - maintenant

  • Le Coq Sportif - Human Resources Manager

    Entzheim 2007 - 2017 • Recruitment : Head of staff recruitment, providing leadership and advice to managers, developing strategic hiring plans
    • Training programs : Responsible for setting up all programs in relation to the strategic orientation and needs of the company
    • Payroll/ Hiring: Contracts, payrolls and all the social declarations (DUCS, DADS…)
    • Legal : All disciplinary issues, conflict resolution & legal termination, leading the company reorganizations, relocations, social and legal monitoring
    • Management of the social relationships : set of up the worker council (CE, DP, CHSCT), leading all company meetings, organization of the professional elections.
    • Talent and skills Management : Annual reviews, job descriptions, career plans, providing accurate advice about career management for managers
    • Compensations and Benefits : Package negotiations, annual salary negotiations, implementation of medical, healthcare and
    benefit tools, leading market surveys and competitive benchmark.
    • HR and intern communication
    • HR Team Management

  • EURHETES RESSOURCES HUMAINES - CONSULTANTE JUNIOR

    Strasbourg 2006 - 2007 Recruitment Management : Sourcing, interviews, selection, writing summaries

  • BRASSERIE FISCHER - HR Assistant

    2005 - 2006 • Recruitment : job offers, CV selection, interviews and integration of all the trainee and intern staff
    • Skills management project : Wrote job descriptions, implemented a new job grading tool and communicated the
    changes company-wide
    • Organized the professional elections
    • Participation of the new corporate performance management tool (TPM)
    • Assisted with a project to change the payroll software
    • Dissertation : How HR Management improves the performance of the company ?

  • ADP GSI - HR & Payroll Executive

    Nanterre 2004 - 2005 • Managed a portfolio of 70 small companies (1200 employees) : advised clients about HR, legal and social issues.

  • Apicil - HR Assistant

    Caluire et Cuire 2003 - 2004 • HR Administrative tasks : Labor Contracts, Hiring procedures, Time management (days off, holidays, sick leave…)
    • Legal documents : Annual Declaration on Employment of Disabled Workers, Annual report for the CHSCT, Annual
    Social Report, Social Tax declarations (DUCS, DADS…)
    • Payroll : Establishing and reviewing of 250 pay slips monthly
    • Social Dashboards : Absenteeism, workforce, payroll, compensation survey
    • Corporate Social Responsibility Report and created an individualized social report
    • Dissertation : The absenteeism management

Formations

