Florence GALLAUD

RICOH
Rungis
maintenant
RICOH INTERNATIONAL B.V.
- European Marketing & Communication Manager
2013 - maintenant
Responsible for developing and implementing innovative, strategically aligned and detailed marketing
plans across specific accounts within the assigned European territories, driving revenue, profit
generation and marketing share, whilst promoting a ``build once use many'' philosophy.
- Marketing coordination for Ricoh Operating Companies: France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland
and Turkey.
- ITDC local teams support in marketing budget built-up, review & approval. ;
- Strategic & Operational Marketing Support for countries on Business development: Belarus, Czech rep,
Greece, Romania. Build channel partner relationships with business development and market demand for
Ricoh products. Build and implement marketing plans. Market opening and follow-up.
- Agencies and budget management (+/-2 M EUR Marcom budget )
- Central projects, campaigns & tools development, implementation and KPI review
- Marcom Scope: PR, Media, Sales promotion, Co-marketing, Events, Market Observance, built-up & animate
the channel.
- Frequent travels to territories
Award : Distree Diamond award : Business solution - EMEA Channel Academy 2015
RICOH
- Marketing & Communication Manager
Rungis
2011 - 2013
brand and products range promotion through 2 tiers channel, toward distributors and resellers
(SMB, e-tail/retail) and end users. Marketing & communication tools for the channel. Best practices with
competitors and among Ricoh Emea ITDC benchmark and localisation. ITDC France marcom budget
management. (+/-200k EUR Marcom budget )
Media
- Press : relationship, press resume, interviews ;
- Media plan : financial build up and negotiation, look and like management and follow-up
Sales promotions and co-marketing with customers
- Co-marketing plans implementation in cooperation with distributors and resel ers ;
- Customers Sales force inventive implementation ;
- Sales and marketing tools creation and localisation
Events
- Major exhibition fairs management : It partners, Medpi
- Special customer events coordination: Tech Data symposium, road shows,
- Special Ricoh ITDC events coordination : breakfast conference, open doors
Market observance
- Competitors watching over ;
- Market share follow-up: context file observance, distie results follow-up
RICOH
- Communication Manager
Rungis
2010 - 2011
vision and values promotion trough different stakeholders.
- Corporate Communications: CSR, Customer Events, Sponsoring and Partnership, internal publications,
internal events.
- Sales Promotions: Sales Exhibitions, product launches, publications, newsletters, e-mailings, Top 20
customers dedicated communication
- Networking Communications : representing Ricoh trough different business or influence networks
RICOH
- Internal Communications Manager
Rungis
2001 - 2009
Ricoh Brand, vision and values promotion among Ricoh France employees (2.500 people) by creating
and spreading information. Satisfaction and involvement development. Strategy comprehension and
change management support.
- Satisfaction survey / diagnostic/ action plan implementation and follow up ;
- Information : publications, internal newspaper and newsletter, internal TV Broadcast, intranet ;
- Support to promote Ricoh values : Sustainability, CSR, internal mobility HR campaign ;
- Internal Events: conventions, seminars, incentive, product launches...(up to 2.500p) ;
- Budget build up, control and follow up. Recruiting and management.
