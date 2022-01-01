Menu

Florence GALLAUD

Rungis

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clamart dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Stratégie de communication
Marketing B2B
Relations Publiques
Commerce international
Communication interne
Marketing opérationnel
Communication
Communication externe
sales promotions
Newspapers
marketing plans implementation
inventive implementation
action plan implementation
Operational Team Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Major exhibition fairs management
Lotus Notes/Domino
HR administration
Content Management
Business Development
Blogging
Associative day nursery implementation and adminis
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • RICOH

    Rungis maintenant

  • RICOH INTERNATIONAL B.V. - European Marketing & Communication Manager

    2013 - maintenant Responsible for developing and implementing innovative, strategically aligned and detailed marketing
    plans across specific accounts within the assigned European territories, driving revenue, profit
    generation and marketing share, whilst promoting a ``build once use many'' philosophy.
    - Marketing coordination for Ricoh Operating Companies: France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland
    and Turkey.
    - ITDC local teams support in marketing budget built-up, review & approval. ;
    - Strategic & Operational Marketing Support for countries on Business development: Belarus, Czech rep,
    Greece, Romania. Build channel partner relationships with business development and market demand for
    Ricoh products. Build and implement marketing plans. Market opening and follow-up.
    - Agencies and budget management (+/-2 M EUR Marcom budget )
    - Central projects, campaigns & tools development, implementation and KPI review
    - Marcom Scope: PR, Media, Sales promotion, Co-marketing, Events, Market Observance, built-up & animate
    the channel.
    - Frequent travels to territories

    Award : Distree Diamond award : Business solution - EMEA Channel Academy 2015

  • RICOH - Marketing & Communication Manager

    Rungis 2011 - 2013 brand and products range promotion through 2 tiers channel, toward distributors and resellers
    (SMB, e-tail/retail) and end users. Marketing & communication tools for the channel. Best practices with
    competitors and among Ricoh Emea ITDC benchmark and localisation. ITDC France marcom budget
    management. (+/-200k EUR Marcom budget )
    Media
    - Press : relationship, press resume, interviews ;
    - Media plan : financial build up and negotiation, look and like management and follow-up
    Sales promotions and co-marketing with customers
    - Co-marketing plans implementation in cooperation with distributors and resel ers ;
    - Customers Sales force inventive implementation ;
    - Sales and marketing tools creation and localisation
    Events
    - Major exhibition fairs management : It partners, Medpi
    - Special customer events coordination: Tech Data symposium, road shows,
    - Special Ricoh ITDC events coordination : breakfast conference, open doors
    Market observance
    - Competitors watching over ;
    - Market share follow-up: context file observance, distie results follow-up

  • RICOH FRANCE - ITDC Marketing & Communication Manager

    Rungis 2011 - 2012

  • RICOH - Communication Manager

    Rungis 2010 - 2011 vision and values promotion trough different stakeholders.
    - Corporate Communications: CSR, Customer Events, Sponsoring and Partnership, internal publications,
    internal events.
    - Sales Promotions: Sales Exhibitions, product launches, publications, newsletters, e-mailings, Top 20
    customers dedicated communication
    - Networking Communications : representing Ricoh trough different business or influence networks

  • RICOH FRANCE - Responsable Communication

    Rungis 2009 - 2011

  • RICOH - Internal Communications Manager

    Rungis 2001 - 2009 Ricoh Brand, vision and values promotion among Ricoh France employees (2.500 people) by creating
    and spreading information. Satisfaction and involvement development. Strategy comprehension and
    change management support.

    - Satisfaction survey / diagnostic/ action plan implementation and follow up ;
    - Information : publications, internal newspaper and newsletter, internal TV Broadcast, intranet ;
    - Support to promote Ricoh values : Sustainability, CSR, internal mobility HR campaign ;
    - Internal Events: conventions, seminars, incentive, product launches...(up to 2.500p) ;
    - Budget build up, control and follow up. Recruiting and management.

  • RICOH FRANCE - Responsable Communication Interne

    Rungis 2001 - 2009

Formations

Réseau