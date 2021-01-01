Menu

Stephanie BODINEAU

Rungis

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chartainvilliers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ricoh

    Rungis maintenant

  • RICOH FRANCE - RESPONSABLE DEPLOIEMENT

    Rungis 2010 - maintenant

  • RICOH FRANCE - CONTRACT MANAGER

    Rungis 2009 - 2010

  • RICOH FRANCE - CHEF DE PROJET

    Rungis 2006 - 2008

  • RICOH FRANCE - RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATION DES VENTES

    Rungis 2002 - 2006

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Pays De La Loire (Angers)

    Angers 1992 - 1996 COMMERCIAL_MANAGEMENT

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :