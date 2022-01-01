Florence GALY

I have always worked, collaborated and managed teams in a global context.

For the past 16 years, I have had many opportunities to develop and enhance global initiatives in order to improve the sustainable international character of the institutions with which I have been associated.

I have extensive knowledge of international development and proven track record of success building and growing global programs through marketing, recruitment and admissions strategies, innovative curricular design and faculty engagement. My interpersonal skills together with my reliability and my organizational skills gave me the opportunity to facilitate international alliance from a conceptual and practical, profit generating level. I value collaboration and pursue changes.



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Marketing

Pédagogie

Communication

Formation

Management