Florence GARCIA

I started my career in product marketing within the adidas group in 2003 in the headquarters in Germany. I worked with an international team for the global offer, which enables me to travel and meet our counterparts in the other countries. This opened my way of thinking and gave me lots of opportunities to increase my knowledge of this sector.

After 3 years experience in Germany, I decided to look for new challenges and opportunities. I moved to Panama where I worked 5 years for adidas Latin America as responsible for the adidas Training collection for the region Latin American.

In 2011 I decided to come back to Europe and take over new challenges on the French market as Business Unit Manager for Training within adidas France.

In order to gain experience on a more sales driven field and work again in an international environment I'm now heading the Concept To Consumer merchandising and activation team for European Key Account Decathlon and Hervis



Mes compétences :

Mobilité internationale

Marketing produit