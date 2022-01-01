Menu

Florence GARCIA

STRASBOURG

I started my career in product marketing within the adidas group in 2003 in the headquarters in Germany. I worked with an international team for the global offer, which enables me to travel and meet our counterparts in the other countries. This opened my way of thinking and gave me lots of opportunities to increase my knowledge of this sector.
After 3 years experience in Germany, I decided to look for new challenges and opportunities. I moved to Panama where I worked 5 years for adidas Latin America as responsible for the adidas Training collection for the region Latin American.
In 2011 I decided to come back to Europe and take over new challenges on the French market as Business Unit Manager for Training within adidas France.
In order to gain experience on a more sales driven field and work again in an international environment I'm now heading the Concept To Consumer merchandising and activation team for European Key Account Decathlon and Hervis

Mes compétences :
Mobilité internationale
Marketing produit

Entreprises

  • adidas Western Europe - Director Concept to Consumer European Key Account Decathlon & Hervis

    2015 - maintenant

  • Adidas France - Business Unit Manager Training

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2015

  • Adidas Latin America, S.A. - Category Manager

    2006 - 2011 ADIDAS Latin America Regional Office (Panamá City, Panamá)
    Regional Category Manager for Training and adidas by Stella McCartney for Latin America

    Responsible for the regional training range for apparel, footwear & accessories, incl local production
    - Range planning for the development of the category in this region
    - Build the perfect range for the region, according to the global offer
    - Brief to development for local production
    - Presentation of ranges to the different subsidiaries

  • Adidas S.A. - Global Product Manager Junior

    2003 - 2006 ADIDAS Head Quarters (Herzogenaurach, Germany)
    Global Junior Product Manager Training Kids Apparel

    Responsible for Global Kids Ranges for Infant and Junior Boys
    - Market and consumer knowledge through countries’ input, market visit, figures analysis
    - Range planning for the development of these categories
    - Creation and handover of briefs to design and development
    - Pricing and distribution strategy plan
    - Fabrics, trims and pattern know-how in working with project manager
    - Presentation of ranges to upper management and areas’ category manager (Europe, USA, Asia, Latin America)

  • Adidas S.A. - Intern in Global Retail Department

    2002 - maintenant Mission: Global Retail Manual addressed to all the regions via eRoom, market research for new store opening, assistance for the new shop design.

  • Salomon Design Center - Intern in Softgoods Marketing Department

    2001 - maintenant SALOMON DESIGN CENTER (Boulder, Colorado, USA)
    Soft goods’ marketing department

    Mission: Key retails market research for the USA and Europe, soft goods data base creation for intranet.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Grenoble 2000 - 2003 3rd year specialty: sport management,
    Vice president of the sport student association during my second year

