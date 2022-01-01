Menu

Florence GILG

LA ROCHELLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Rochelle dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Manager, Entreprendre, Développer et Gérer
Plan stratégique, Projet d'entreprise et Croissance
Compétences managériales, commerciales, marketing, et financières
Produits de grande consommation, Marque nationale, MDD
Ingénieur agro économiste, DESS agro alimentaire

Mes compétences :
Commerciales
Communication
Compétences commerciales
Coordination
développement de produit
Entrepreneur
Grande Consommation
Managment
Marketing
Marque nationale
MDD
Négociation
Produits de grande consommation
Promotion
Trade marketing

Entreprises

  • Avi-charente - Directrice Générale

    2016 - maintenant Développer l'activité d'Avi-charente, entreprise spécialisée dans la fabrication de desserts gourmands ultra-frais à base de lait, d'oeufs et de laits végétaux.

  • SAINT MICHEL BISCUITS - Directrice commerciale et marketing des marchés MDD

    2007 - 2016

  • MARIE GROUP UNIQ - Directrice Enseigne MDD

    2006 - 2007

  • SAINT HUBERT - Responsable Enseigne GMS

    2004 - 2006

  • ALTAIR - Directrice et co gérante

    Troy 1998 - 2003

  • CARREFOUR FRANCE - Chef de groupe Communication nationale

    Massy 1994 - 1998

  • CARREFOUR FRANCE - Acheteur chef de produit

    Massy 1991 - 1994

Formations

Réseau