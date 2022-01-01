Florence GOISSET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Sulpice-et-Cameyrac dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
RENDEZ VOUS DE LA SEMAINE POUR LE YOGA DU RIRE
Heure : 19H00 - 20H30
SAINT SULPICE ET CAMEYRAC : SALLE DES FETES LUNDI 26 Octobre
BORDEAUX; SOCIAL CLUB , 7 passage des Argentiers MERCREDI 28 Octobre
POMEROL ; CHATEAU LACROIX TAILLEFER , 56, Rte de Périgueux JEUDI 29 Octobre
Pour tous renseignements et inscriptions
atelierdurire33@gmail.com
clubrireetbienetre33.com
