Florence GOISSET

SAINT SULPICE ET CAMEYRAC

RENDEZ VOUS DE LA SEMAINE POUR LE YOGA DU RIRE

Heure : 19H00 - 20H30

SAINT SULPICE ET CAMEYRAC : SALLE DES FETES LUNDI 26 Octobre

BORDEAUX; SOCIAL CLUB , 7 passage des Argentiers MERCREDI 28 Octobre

POMEROL ; CHATEAU LACROIX TAILLEFER , 56, Rte de Périgueux JEUDI 29 Octobre

Pour tous renseignements et inscriptions

atelierdurire33@gmail.com
clubrireetbienetre33.com

Entreprises

  • Atelier du rire - Animatrice

    2011 - maintenant

  • Fromagerie du bourg - Responsable

    2003 - 2006 J' ai créé ma propre entreprise et j'ai ouvert une fromagerie dans la banlieue bordelaise ,

