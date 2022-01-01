Menu

Florence HARDY

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Ayant participé à de nombreux projets (migration applications métiers, outils collaboratifs), je souhaite maintenant orienter ma carrière vers la gestion de projet afin de proposer de nouveaux services et pouvoir répondre aux besoins des utilisateurs en participant à la transformation du travail dans l’entreprise (mobilité, télétravail, aide à la décision, travail collaboratif...)

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
eLearning
SAP
Microsoft Windows 7
IP
Gmail
iOS
Windows server 2008 R2
VPN
VMware
TCP/IP
Novell Netware
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Exchange Server
Cisco Switches/Routers
Autocad
Android
Adobe Photoshop
Informatique
ITIL
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Ipsen - Responsable support informatique et formations

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - maintenant * Gestion du parc informatique et téléphonie (700 pcs, 400 Smartphones, 200 tablettes) ;
    * Gestion du budget de fonctionnement et d'investissement du matériel, participe aux appels d'offres avec le service achat. ;
    * Mise en place de Projets pilotes (sous-traitance helpdesk, migration Ms Office, outils d'e-learning) ;
    * Management d'une équipe de 4 techniciens. ;
    * Pilotage de la qualité de service de l'équipe, mise en place de processus afin d'améliorer la performance.
    * Gestion des incidents sur l'outil de ticketing SysAid et maintenance de la base de connaissances.
    * Suivi de la migration du système de messagerie (Gmail vers Outlook 2013) ;
    * Administration réseaux Microsoft : Comptes et droits utilisateurs ;
    * Responsable des sauvegardes. ;
    * Réalise et anime les formations utilisateurs : Outlook 2013, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, Lync ;
    * Gestion du matériel (pc, tablettes) et formations (mobilité) des délégués médicaux ;

  • Ipsen - Technicienne support niveau 2

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2012 * Gestion du parc informatique (600 pcs). ;
    * Support bureautique niveau 2 sur les trois sites parisiens, puis sur le site de Boulogne Billancourt suite au déménagement en 2008. ;
    * Gestion des incidents (application ARS) et prise en main à distance. ;
    • Suivi de la migration du système de messagerie (Lotus Notes vers Gmail en octobre 2011)
    • Administration Novell, puis Microsoft : Comptes et droits utilisateurs, sauvegardes.
    • Formation utilisateurs : Lotus Notes, Gmail, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Google apps, Webex.

  • Ipsen - Technicienne bureautique et réseau

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1999 - 2004 • Gestion du parc informatique (Suivi des commandes, de l’installation des postes, mise à jour de l’inventaire des équipements et des logiciels.
    • Support bureautique niveau 1 et 2.
    • Gestion des incidents (Application ARS) et prise en main à distance.
    • Administration réseaux Novell : Comptes et droits utilisateurs, queues d’impression, sauvegardes.
    • Formation aux utilisateurs : Lotus Notes, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet, Webex.
    • Tests matériels et logiciels sur le projet Migration Windows 2000.
    • Rédaction ou adaptation de procédures d’installation.

  • SIMECSOL - EUROPE ETUDES GECTI - Technicienne micro réseau

    1994 - 1999 • Gestion de 80 postes clients / serveurs, administration utilisateurs
    • Installation, configuration des postes clients Windows 95 sur Serveur NT
    • Support matériel et logiciel auprès des utilisateurs
    • Création des comptes utilisateurs et boite aux lettres sur Exchange Server
    • Migration de postes Novell vers NT 4.0 avec protocoles TCP/IP et stratégie de groupe
    • Formation pour les utilisateurs des logiciels internes de gestion documentaire
    • Responsable des achats Informatiques pour toutes les agences en France

Formations

  • ECTEI

    Paris 1992 - 1994 B.T.S. Informatique Industrielle

