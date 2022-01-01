Florence JONNARD

Passionated by the cosmetics since my youngest age, I decided to study chemistry to be able to understand this world.

I'am a graduate of CPE Lyon (French ecole d’ingenieur) and now hold a master’s degree in Chemistry (cosmetics and polymers).

I wrote my master’s thesis on the synthesis of surfactants from renewable raw materials with Rhodia.

After gaining experience with Beiersdorf, both in research and development, I joined Berg + Schmidt in January 2011 with responsibility for sales and marketing in France. I'am currently holding the post of R&D Manager Cosmetics in the same company and I'm involved in Development, Marketing and technological watch.

My international experience is hepling me every day in my work and I really enjoyed the numerous contacts I have with different people every day.



Mes compétences :

Chemistry

Cosmetics

International

Marketing

Marketing International

POLYMERS

Sales

Sales & Marketing