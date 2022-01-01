Menu

Florence JONNARD

HAMBOURG

En résumé

Passionated by the cosmetics since my youngest age, I decided to study chemistry to be able to understand this world.
I'am a graduate of CPE Lyon (French ecole d’ingenieur) and now hold a master’s degree in Chemistry (cosmetics and polymers).
I wrote my master’s thesis on the synthesis of surfactants from renewable raw materials with Rhodia.
After gaining experience with Beiersdorf, both in research and development, I joined Berg + Schmidt in January 2011 with responsibility for sales and marketing in France. I'am currently holding the post of R&D Manager Cosmetics in the same company and I'm involved in Development, Marketing and technological watch.
My international experience is hepling me every day in my work and I really enjoyed the numerous contacts I have with different people every day.

Mes compétences :
Chemistry
Cosmetics
International
Marketing
Marketing International
POLYMERS
Sales
Sales & Marketing

Entreprises

  • Berg + Schmidt - Responsable vente et Marketing France

    2011 - 2011 Durant cette année de poste, j'ai été en charge du développement du porte feuille clients de Berg + Schmidt, particulièrment pour le secteur cosmétique avec pour foccus les PME francaises.
    J'ai du même temps commencé des développements laboratoires et intensifié la force de veille technologique de notre entreprise.

    Forte de ces succès, j'ai accepté en octobre 2011 de démenager pour Hamburg afin de prendre la direction du laboratoire d'application cosmétique de Berg + Schmidt et suis aujourd'hui impliquée dans les développements des matières premières cosmétiques mais aussi du marketing les entourant (brochures, stratégie de communication, articles scientifiques...)

  • Berg + Schmidt - R&D Manager Cosmetics

    2011 - maintenant - in charge of the laboratory in term of development of new raw materials and application in order to support our customers.

    - deeply involved in the surrounding marketing, working on scientific communication, brochures, articles ...

    - holding conferences about our last launches in english and german (in-cosmetics Barcelona 2012, BDIH Tagung 2012, Sepawa 2012...)

    - travelling a lot with our distributors as a technical support and to be as near/aware as possible from our customers needs,

    - managing some of our keyaccounts in the sales developement.

  • Rhodia - Stagiaire

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2010 Projet de fin d'études au sein de la cellule d'innovation organique : synthèse de tensio-actifs cosmétiques à partir de matières premières renouvelables.

  • Beiersdorf (Nivea...) - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 La mission de 6 mois au sein du service de développement des prototypes à base de nouvelles matières premières, a comporté les aspects suivants: introduction d'une matière particulière en formule de crème, tests de stabilité, viscosité et autres, évaluation sensorielle,tests microbiologiques...

  • Beiersdorf (Nivea...) - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 6 mois de mission au laboratoire d'analyse afin d'effectuer un développement de méthode de quantification et identification de silicone dans les produits capillaires. Le projet a nécessité l'utilisation de plusieurs méthodes d'analyses dont en particulier la RMN (Résonnance Magnétique Nucléaire) et la fluorescence X.

Formations

