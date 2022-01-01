Retail
Florence ROMANET
Florence ROMANET
LYON
En résumé
Finance Manager / Financial Controller - Responsable Finance / Contrôle de Gestion
Lyon, France
Entreprises
Namsa
- Responsable Financier Europe - European Controller
2017 - maintenant
AHT Cooling System Gmbh
- Responsable Finance France
2016 - 2016
Cenntro Motors
- Finance Manager - Responsable Contrôle de Gestion / Finance
2011 - 2015
FAGORBRANDT
- Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Site
RUEIL MALMAISON
2007 - 2011
Scotts France
- Contrôleur de Gestion
2006 - 2007
.
- Responsable financier
Finance | LYON
2001 - maintenant
Formations
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC
Paris
1993 - 1996
Réseau
Annick HAFLIGER
Denis SUREAU
Emmanuel EMMANUEL VANUXEM
Francis MERINOS
Marcelle COLON
Marine BENOIT
Patrick STAUB
Sébastien NADAL
Sébastien NOUVEL
Victor-Emmanuel GONDRAS