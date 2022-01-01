Retail
Florent HALGATTE
Florent HALGATTE
Saint-Lô
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Acoustique
Freelance
- Ingénieur en électro-acoustique
Saint-Lô (50000)
2021 - maintenant
Martin Audio
- Ingénieur en électro-acoustique
High Wycombe (UK)
2018 - 2020
QSC
- Stagiaire
Costa Mesa (CA-US)
2018 - 2018
Factem
- Stagiaire
Bayeux (14400)
2017 - 2017
Groupe de Prévention
- Acousticien
Quiers (77720)
2013 - 2015
Db Therm
- Stagiaire
Agneaux (50180)
2012 - 2012
Donaldson
- Stagiaire
Domjean (50420)
2011 - 2011
Université Du Maine
Le Mans (72000)
2016 - 2018
Master IMDEA
Université Montpellier 2 Sciences Et Technique Du Languedoc
Montpellier (34000)
2011 - 2012
Licence Professionnelle AES
Université Du Maine
Le Mans (72000)
2009 - 2011
DEUST VAS
Alexis HAMOUI
Cédric BERNARD
Céline MATHIEU
Fabien BOSCHAT (BOSCHAT)
Florian BONNEROT-AGNIEL
Stéphane GALLIOT
Valérie MENARDEAU