Florent KOCH

Energy Economics
Teamwork
Natural Gas
Petroleum Engineering
Energy
Project Finance
Petroleum Economics
Energy Markets
Oil & Gas industry
Entreprises
Schlumberger
- Loss Prevention Team (LPT) Leader
Paris2016 - maintenantLeader of LPT Team on SLB Technology Center in addition of my day-to-day work.
LPT Team: A group of employees, present at a location in the organization, which represents employees and management, and which addresses health, safety and environment (HSE) issues. It is an empowered proactive team that assists in the prevention and mitigation of loss or damage to persons, assets or the environment.
Schlumberger
- FLAG/CLEAR Engineer
Paris2014 - maintenantDRILLING GROUP
Geoservices
Advanced Mud Logging - REMS
Early Kick and Loss Detection System (FLAG)
Cuttings loading and Wellbore stability Surveillance (CLEAR)
COURBEVOIE2011 - 2013European Natural Gas Market Analysis - Comprehensive view on German market status and main issues, analysis of natural gas value chain, structure and dynamics of infrastructure costs under Third Party Access conditions, watch on regulatory topics
Oil & Gas Upstream and Supply Strategies - Conducted an in depth analysis of Russian production and supply fundamentals, key players and evolution
Energy market watch - Analysis of Oil & Gas related data flows and monitoring of data management tools
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Research Intern - Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Lab. of Theoretical Soft Materials
2011 - 2011Research project on Organic Photovoltaics - Investigated the relationship between the structure of small organic molecules and their electronic properties such as electron mobilities, exciton dynamics and adsorbent spectrum.
Schneider Electric
- Intern - Power Systems Engineering, Services & Projects BU
Rueil Malmaison2010 - 2010Design optimization of a 250 kW rooftop PV System, incl. single line diagrams, PV panels connections design, bills of materials, SCADA box layout, commissioning documents.
DIPLOME GRANDES ECOLES, "Energy and Markets" program sponsored by ENGIE (GDF SUEZ):
Major: Macro and Microeconomics / Petroleum Economics / Energy Markets;
Minor: Petroleum Engineering / Downstream Technique / Project Finance / Geopolitics of Energy.