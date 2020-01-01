Menu

Florent KOCH

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Energy Economics
Teamwork
Natural Gas
Petroleum Engineering
Energy
Project Finance
Petroleum Economics
Energy Markets
Oil & Gas industry

Entreprises

  • Schlumberger - Loss Prevention Team (LPT) Leader

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Leader of LPT Team on SLB Technology Center in addition of my day-to-day work.

    LPT Team: A group of employees, present at a location in the organization, which represents employees and management, and which addresses health, safety and environment (HSE) issues. It is an empowered proactive team that assists in the prevention and mitigation of loss or damage to persons, assets or the environment.

  • Schlumberger - FLAG/CLEAR Engineer

    Paris 2014 - maintenant DRILLING GROUP
    Geoservices
    Advanced Mud Logging - REMS

    Early Kick and Loss Detection System (FLAG)
    Cuttings loading and Wellbore stability Surveillance (CLEAR)

  • GDF SUEZ Trading - Oil&Gas Trading Ananlyst

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - 2014 PORTFOLIO & RISK MANAGEMENT
    Prices & Modeling - Market Modeling and Market View (3MV)

  • ENGIE - Junior Analyst, apprentice - Corporate Strategy Division

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2013 European Natural Gas Market Analysis - Comprehensive view on German market status and main issues, analysis of natural gas value chain, structure and dynamics of infrastructure costs under Third Party Access conditions, watch on regulatory topics

    Oil & Gas Upstream and Supply Strategies - Conducted an in depth analysis of Russian production and supply fundamentals, key players and evolution

    Energy market watch - Analysis of Oil & Gas related data flows and monitoring of data management tools

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - Research Intern - Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, Lab. of Theoretical Soft Materials

    2011 - 2011 Research project on Organic Photovoltaics - Investigated the relationship between the structure of small organic molecules and their electronic properties such as electron mobilities, exciton dynamics and adsorbent spectrum.

  • Schneider Electric - Intern - Power Systems Engineering, Services & Projects BU

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2010 Design optimization of a 250 kW rooftop PV System, incl. single line diagrams, PV panels connections design, bills of materials, SCADA box layout, commissioning documents.

Formations

  • French Institute Of Petroleum - IFP School

    Paris Area 2011 - 2013 Diplôme d'Ingénieur

    DIPLOME GRANDES ECOLES, "Energy and Markets" program sponsored by ENGIE (GDF SUEZ):
    Major: Macro and Microeconomics / Petroleum Economics / Energy Markets;
    Minor: Petroleum Engineering / Downstream Technique / Project Finance / Geopolitics of Energy.

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electricité Et De Mécanique - INP

    Nancy 2009 - 2012 Diplôme d'Ingénieur

    DIPLOME GRANDES ECOLES: Fundamental, Solid and Fluid Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Electrical Engineering & Power Electronics, Electronic Signals & Systems, Information Science, Applied Mathematics.

  • Lycée Champollion

    Grenoble 2007 - 2009 PCSI / PSI

