Menu

Florian HOARAU

Paris

En résumé

Ingénieur Hardware Test, Industrialisation, Intégration

5 ans d’expériences dans le secteur Automobile/Medical

Analyse défaillance, retours client
Levée de risque pour crise Pré-Série/Série (Retard SOP/Rappel de parc)
Gestion d’EBOM, variantes, sources
Intégration Hardware (Puissance, RF, Mixte)
Banc d’essai fonctionnel, HALT, vieillissement super-acceléré
Spécification, Caractérisation, Prototypage
Qualité Hardware (IPC A610, ISO 16750, IEC 60068, JESD 22A105C)

Mes compétences :
Test
Intégration
Banc de tests
Caractérisation électrique

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Ingénieur Intégration

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Ingénieur intégration sur plateforme de produits e-Supercharger

    Référent banc d'essai, caractérisation, vieillissement

  • Valeo - Responsable HW vie série

    Paris 2014 - 2016
    FTA, Levée de risque sur crise process, crise PV, crise km0

    Essai HALT (Qualmark + monitoring permanent)
    Banc d'essai Vieillissement super-acceléré de Diode
    Calcul/mesure de probabilité de HTE sur lot de produits non conformes
    Workshop 4 jours sur site client

    Retours client garantie et 0km

    Support équipe technique usine
    Analyse de défaillance (MOSFET, IC, Actif, Passif)
    Suivi technique des incidents client/fournisseur

    Gestion de dossiers électroniques ENOVIA PLM

    Productivités, référencement/équivalence de sources
    Créations de variantes, comparaisons d’EBOM

    Mise à jour plateforme de test usine

    Suivi des Pareto/capabilité usine pour amélioration continue
    Simulation, dimensionnement charge moteur de testeur usine
    Caractérisation, mesures sur banc couple (rendement, courant, commutation)

  • General Electric - Intégration Validation

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Responsable essais de fiabilité de système élévateur de tension

    Prototypage pour test HALT

    Modification, intégration mécanique et électrique
    Dimensionnement moyens de test

    Tests fonctionnels en conditions extrêmes

    Chambre climatique, Huile minérale isolante
    Mise en service d’installations
    Mise en conformité HSE

    Protocole d’essai HALT

    Indice de confiance Weibull
    Analyse de défaillance
    Débridage HW/SW pour essai de robustesse

    Intégration Hardware

    Tests fonctionnels
    Rédaction de procédure de tests pour vie série
    Mise à jour Hardware/Software de banc de test

  • Valeo - Intégration électronique portative

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Rédaction du dossier de justification fonctionnelle et présentation au reviewer client

    Calculs et mesures « pire cas »
    Hypothèses et méthodologie
    Couverture d’exigences

    Intégration, optimisation et justification de la durée de vie

    Caractérisation de pile boutons
    Température, résistance interne, profil de décharge

    Intégration, optimisation et justification de bloc LED

    Caractérisation électrique et optique de LED bicolore
    Température, courant, luminosité

    Correspondance hebdomadaire client et fournisseurs

  • Renault - Qualité électronique

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2012 Validation environnementale, intégration et process de calculateurs
    Assurance qualité environnementale, normes ISO 16750 et IEC 60068 :
    Chocs thermiques, mécaniques
    Endurance thermique, vibratoire
    Etanchéité, humidité

    Assurance qualité layout, PCB et process, normes IPC A610, IPC A600 :

    Placement, routage sur cartes
    Intégration
    Ligne de production

    Support métier auprès des pilotes électroniques, relation directe avec fournisseurs internationaux

    Formation Renault en test environnementaux et intégration

    Formation Serma Technologies en process et fabrication de cartes, PCB et RoHS

    Support commercial et logistique entre Renault et laboratoire d’analyse Serma Technologies

    Audit de ligne de production, Sonceboz (Suisse)

  • Hill-Rom - Stagiaire Ingénieur

    PLUVIGNER 2010 - 2010 Contexte Général : Hill-Rom propose une gamme complète de matelas thérapeutiques. Pour plus de fiabilité, de productivité et de versatilité, l’entreprise souhaite réaliser un testeur universel pour tous ses produits en Europe.

    Responsabilités occupées : Chef de projet, car tuteur en congés de longue maladie.

    Projet de testeur universel :

    - Collecte et synthèse de renseignements techniques des 15 dernières années.
    - Construction du cahier des charge en collaboration avec les services : bureau d'études, production, informatique, direction et centres de services.
    - Calculs de marge d'erreur par la simulation (NI MultiSim)
    - Design de carte interface (Altium Designer)
    - Création de documents techniques et schémas (Microsoft Visio)

    Réalisation d’un banc de test à insertion de faute pour validation SW

  • NXP - Stagiaire - Assistant docteur

    2009 - 2010 Contexte Général : NXP propose des circuits intégrés pour les télécommunications et le multimédia.

    Sujet du projet : Modélisation du principe d’autocorrection et autocalibration de Convertisseur Analogique-Numérique. Optimisation et quantification d'un nouvel algorithme.


    Etude théorique détaillée des CAN :
    - Paramètres statiques & dynamiques
    - Le test des CAN par histogramme
    - Extraction des paramètres de non linéarités

    Découverte d'un nouvel algorithme (Simulation Matlab)

    Création d'un outil de simulation, mesure et visualisation de la correction des CAN (Outil NI Labview) contenant :
    - Blocs de comptage par histogramme
    - Blocs de correction par Look Up Table

  • Centre National de Formation en Microélectronique - Stagiaire - Assistant chercheur

    2009 - 2009 Contexte Général : Grâce à son matériel issu de l’industrie, le CNFM propose des formations à distance (sur toute la France) pour étudiants et entreprises en test de circuits intégrés.

    Sujet du projet : Réaliser une maquette d’insertion de fautes sur circuit logique devant être autonome et simple d’utilisation.


    A partir d'un circuit sain et d'un Flot de test défini, on veut pouvoir insérer des fautes (collage et délai) de façon simple et rapide pour ensuite les détecter par le test automatisé.
    Ce test est réalisé sur du matériel professionnel Verigy V93k.

    - Système logiques sur carte FPGA pour insérer les fautes
    - Simplicité et rapidité par l'utilisation de l'afficheur et des commandes de la carte FPGA
    - Rédaction du sujet d'études avec présentation, exercices et correction
    - La maquette et le sujet sont intégrés aux formations nationales.

Formations

Réseau