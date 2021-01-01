Florian HOARAU

Ingénieur Hardware Test, Industrialisation, Intégration
5 ans d’expériences dans le secteur Automobile/Medical
Analyse défaillance, retours client
Levée de risque pour crise Pré-Série/Série (Retard SOP/Rappel de parc)
Gestion d’EBOM, variantes, sources
Intégration Hardware (Puissance, RF, Mixte)
Banc d’essai fonctionnel, HALT, vieillissement super-acceléré
Spécification, Caractérisation, Prototypage
Qualité Hardware (IPC A610, ISO 16750, IEC 60068, JESD 22A105C)
Mes compétences :
Test
Intégration
Banc de tests
Caractérisation électrique