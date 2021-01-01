Dear reader,
Holding a bachelor degree from the Ecole Supérieure du Commerce Extérieur of Paris (ESCE) completed with a sustainable purchase diploma for the Haute Ecole de Gestion in Geneva, I am living near Lausanne.
I have experience in creating Supply Chain departments internationaly in sectors such as the pharmaceutical, food, construction and cosmetics .
People see me as positive, flexible and goal-oriented.
Best regards.
Floriance Faltot
Mes compétences :
Stock Control
Purchase Orders
Inventory Management
Price Negotiation
transport coordination
Contract Negotiation
Request for Quotation
Project Management
Order Processing
Transport Planning
report handling
supplier negotiation
develop the business
Bills of Lading
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Management
Microsoft Windows
SAP
SAP MM
Pas de contact professionnel