Menu

Floriance FALTOT

En résumé

Dear reader,

Holding a bachelor degree from the Ecole Supérieure du Commerce Extérieur of Paris (ESCE) completed with a sustainable purchase diploma for the Haute Ecole de Gestion in Geneva, I am living near Lausanne.

I have experience in creating Supply Chain departments internationaly in sectors such as the pharmaceutical, food, construction and cosmetics .

People see me as positive, flexible and goal-oriented.

Best regards.

Floriance Faltot

Mes compétences :
Stock Control
Purchase Orders
Inventory Management
Price Negotiation
transport coordination
Contract Negotiation
Request for Quotation
Project Management
Order Processing
Transport Planning
report handling
supplier negotiation
develop the business
Bills of Lading
Supply Chain
Supply Chain Management
Microsoft Windows
SAP
SAP MM

Entreprises

  • ZURBUCHEN - BUYER

    2018 - 2019 Zurbuchen : window manufacturer, Eclépens (CH)
    *Shipments follow-up, stock management, administrative , supervision of people
    *Purchase orders creations , inventory management

  • SUNSTAR - BUYER & PLANNER - MATERNITY REPLACEMENT-

    2018 - 2018 Sunstar: Food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic,Etoy(CH)
    * Project management,order creation,transport coordination
    * Price negotiation of raw material, budget calculation, sourcing

  • DEC - BUYER - MATERNITY REPLACEMENT-

    2016 - 2017 Dec : Food and pharmaceutical industry
    * Price negotiation, project management, stock handling
    * Purchase order creation

  • Colas - PURCHASING MANAGER

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2016 Colas: leader in road construction
    *Preparation and contract negotiation for plastic tubes, bitumen, transport, machinery rental, temporary work, hotels, meals, cleaning services, request for quotation, sourcing, KPI's handling
    *Department creation and strategies building

  • Kuehne + Nagel - CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

    Arcueil 2011 - 2013 Kuehne-Nagel (road transport):
    *Transport claims/report handling / KPI's creation
    *Training of new employees to the internal system

  • Vestas - SUPPLY CHAIN NEGOTIATOR

    La Défense Cedex 2008 - 2011 Vestas: leader in windfarm manufacturing

    * Training&order processing in SAP/calculation of prices/KPI's handling
    *Evaluation and supplier negotiation for cranes, transport, security on site

  • VESTAS - TRANSPORT ASSISTANT

    La Défense Cedex 2006 - 2008 * Budget calculation / transport planning / use of the incoterms

    *Assist in department creation

  • Marcus Evans - SALES REPRESENTATIVE

    London 2005 - 2006 MARCUS EVANS (conference organizer): Barcelona
    *Contact of new and existing clients to develop the business

    *Market surveys concerning various projects

    Creation of Bill of Lading and other transport documents during various internships in USA

Formations

  • Haute Ecole De Gestion De Genève - HEG Genève (Carouge)

    Carouge 2015 - 2015 Sustainable purchase

    Beeing aware of sustainable purchase practices

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE EXTERIEUR

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Specialisation in Supply Chain and international trade

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel