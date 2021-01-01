Dear reader,



Holding a bachelor degree from the Ecole Supérieure du Commerce Extérieur of Paris (ESCE) completed with a sustainable purchase diploma for the Haute Ecole de Gestion in Geneva, I am living near Lausanne.



I have experience in creating Supply Chain departments internationaly in sectors such as the pharmaceutical, food, construction and cosmetics .



People see me as positive, flexible and goal-oriented.



Best regards.



Floriance Faltot



Mes compétences :

Stock Control

Purchase Orders

Inventory Management

Price Negotiation

transport coordination

Contract Negotiation

Request for Quotation

Project Management

Order Processing

Transport Planning

report handling

supplier negotiation

develop the business

Bills of Lading

Supply Chain

Supply Chain Management

Microsoft Windows

SAP

SAP MM