Franceline PIGOURY

Nièvre

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Privé - Secrétaire comptable

    Nièvre 2013 - maintenant

  • La Cimade - Coorganisatrice Festival Migrant'Scène

    Nevers 2012 - 2013

  • Terre du Ciel - Infographiste

    Chardenoux 2008 - 2008

  • Look Fixations - Assistante comptable

    Nevers 2006 - 2007

  • Journal du Centre - Employée de rédaction

    Nevers 2004 - 2005

  • Société O'Leary - Secrétaire - Attachée de communication

    Saint-Saulge (58330) 2003 - 2004

  • UDAF - Secrétaire socio-judiciaire

    Nevers 2001 - 2002

  • Franceline Pigoury - Jardinière Paysagiste

    1993 - 2000

  • Education nationale - Professeure de Lettres Classiques

    Saint-Germain en Laye Puttelange-aux-Lacs Creil Melun Nevers 1972 - 1992

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau