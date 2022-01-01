Francis LEDRICH

Automotive Laser welded Blanks sector :
- Perform a full Partner Client Analysis and understanding regularly updated (Client intelligence file)
- Elaborate the Long Term Strategic Plan and propose corresponding strategy and action plans.
- Client Product policy definition & participation of the construction of Added Value projects for new products for the client and end user. (also for new services)
- Consolidate & valorize Technical & Supply chain services.
- Negociation of yearly contract and implementation.
- Elaborate Budget on yearly basis with quarterly sales plan.
- Elaborate Partnership Agreement Contract jointly with Partner Client.
- Satisfaction follow up and monitoring.
- Follow up of Working Capital with required actions.
- Multi cultural team management.
Mes compétences :
Gestion client
Management
Négociation