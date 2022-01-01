Francis NEBOT

2009 - maintenantPrésident at IFIND
mars 2009 - Poste actuel (2 ans 9 mois)
Founder, President and CEO of a consulting firm dedicated to emerging markets in the field of
telecommunications, aiming at bridging the digital divide.
Design, development and implementation of dedicated software for both feature phones and smartphones in such markets
Development of an intercultural training module (one day session) for expatriates : "How to live and
work in Africa". Modules available for Africa, West Africa, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon and Ivory Coast.
Vice President at ALCATEL LUCENT
janvier 2004 - décembre 2008 (5 ans)
Member of the board of directors of the RASCOM satellite 2004 / 2005
Initiated, negotiated and signed frame agreement with Globacom, second national operator in Nigeria;
Establishment of a 1 billion dollars SBLC with BNP.
Successful Regional Key account management with contracts signed for Globacom’s Benin and
Ghana mobile licenses.
Initiated and developed partnership with RIM for distribution of Blackberry handhelds and services
in emerging markets including China: 19 accounts in 2008.
Boosted mobile and fixed sales activities in Angola, South Africa and Eastern Africa.
Country Senior Officer at ALCATEL CIT
janvier 1999 - décembre 2003 (5 ans)
CSO in charge of CEMAC area : Cameroon, Gabon, Chad, Central Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Congo.
Sales Director - Africa at ALCATEL CIT
février 1996 - décembre 1998 (2 ans 11 mois)
Business Development Director at ALCATEL SESA
janvier 1995 - janvier 1996 (1 an 1 mois)
Radio Space & Defense Delegate at ALCATEL SOUTH ASIA PACIFIC
janvier 1991 - décembre 1994 (4 ans)
RSD Representative in charge of India, Nepal, Sri lanka, Bhutan & Maldives.
Business Development Manager - Asia Pacific at ALCATEL RADIO SPACE & DEFENSE
décembre 1988 - décembre 1990 (2 ans 1 mois)
Contract Engineer at ALCATEL THOMSON FAISCEAUX HERTZIENS
août 1985 - novembre 1988 (3 ans 4 mois)
VSNE at ALCATEL TRADE INTERNATIONAL
janvier 1984 - mars 1985 (1 an 3 mois)
Publications
Globacom: Aiming to be the #1 African operator
Alcatel Telecommunication Review 30 septembre 2006; Auteur(s) : Francis Nebot, Thomas Dognon
How a Nigerian company with no telecommunications background has become, in three years, a leading operator in Africa, thanks to its ambitious strategy and Alcatel’s full–time support
Formation
Institut national des Télécommunications
Ingénieur, 1981 - 1984
Lycée Henri IV
Bacalauréat, 1977