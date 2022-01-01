Menu

Francis NEBOT

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Alcatel-Lucent

    Paris maintenant

  • Ifind - President

    2009 - maintenant Président at IFIND
    mars 2009 - Poste actuel (2 ans 9 mois)
    Founder, President and CEO of a consulting firm dedicated to emerging markets in the field of
    telecommunications, aiming at bridging the digital divide.
    Design, development and implementation of dedicated software for both feature phones and smartphones in such markets
    Development of an intercultural training module (one day session) for expatriates : "How to live and
    work in Africa". Modules available for Africa, West Africa, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon and Ivory Coast.

    Vice President at ALCATEL LUCENT
    janvier 2004 - décembre 2008 (5 ans)
    Member of the board of directors of the RASCOM satellite 2004 / 2005
    Initiated, negotiated and signed frame agreement with Globacom, second national operator in Nigeria;
    Establishment of a 1 billion dollars SBLC with BNP.
    Successful Regional Key account management with contracts signed for Globacom’s Benin and
    Ghana mobile licenses.
    Initiated and developed partnership with RIM for distribution of Blackberry handhelds and services
    in emerging markets including China: 19 accounts in 2008.
    Boosted mobile and fixed sales activities in Angola, South Africa and Eastern Africa.

    Country Senior Officer at ALCATEL CIT
    janvier 1999 - décembre 2003 (5 ans)
    CSO in charge of CEMAC area : Cameroon, Gabon, Chad, Central Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Congo.

    Sales Director - Africa at ALCATEL CIT
    février 1996 - décembre 1998 (2 ans 11 mois)

    Business Development Director at ALCATEL SESA
    janvier 1995 - janvier 1996 (1 an 1 mois)

    Radio Space & Defense Delegate at ALCATEL SOUTH ASIA PACIFIC
    janvier 1991 - décembre 1994 (4 ans)
    RSD Representative in charge of India, Nepal, Sri lanka, Bhutan & Maldives.

    Business Development Manager - Asia Pacific at ALCATEL RADIO SPACE & DEFENSE
    décembre 1988 - décembre 1990 (2 ans 1 mois)

    Contract Engineer at ALCATEL THOMSON FAISCEAUX HERTZIENS
    août 1985 - novembre 1988 (3 ans 4 mois)

    VSNE at ALCATEL TRADE INTERNATIONAL
    janvier 1984 - mars 1985 (1 an 3 mois)

    Publications
    Globacom: Aiming to be the #1 African operator
    Alcatel Telecommunication Review 30 septembre 2006; Auteur(s) : Francis Nebot, Thomas Dognon
    How a Nigerian company with no telecommunications background has become, in three years, a leading operator in Africa, thanks to its ambitious strategy and Alcatel’s full–time support

    Formation
    Institut national des Télécommunications
    Ingénieur, 1981 - 1984
    Lycée Henri IV
    Bacalauréat, 1977

