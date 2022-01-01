Louis-François GONNOT

Within Telecom Business over 35 years experience in a lot of domains and job positions with a large experience managing multicultural and pluridisciplinary teams.



Natural leader with strong know-how in B to B business management in France and worldwide environments for Telco Operators and Public Sectors.

Manager with hands-on approach allowing to motivate people in high stake projects and results oriented.

• Ability to negotiate with Customers (and Suppliers)

• Understanding of global complex Sales and Delivery scenarios worldwide

• Ability to lead strong Project



Restructuration and transformation of organizations towards new growth pattern & Customer satisfaction



Capability to develop long term and profitable relationship with Customers. Driving teams towards commercial successes and successful projects deployments, delivering grantee financial results and Customer satisfaction.



Pragmatic and voluntary, I like the challenges, develop new activities and measure results. Team work is the key to success.





Mes compétences :

Négociation

Management de projet

Management opérationnel

Management fonctionnel