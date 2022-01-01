Menu

Louis-François GONNOT

Nozay

En résumé

Within Telecom Business over 35 years experience in a lot of domains and job positions with a large experience managing multicultural and pluridisciplinary teams.

Natural leader with strong know-how in B to B business management in France and worldwide environments for Telco Operators and Public Sectors.
Manager with hands-on approach allowing to motivate people in high stake projects and results oriented.
• Ability to negotiate with Customers (and Suppliers)
• Understanding of global complex Sales and Delivery scenarios worldwide
• Ability to lead strong Project

Restructuration and transformation of organizations towards new growth pattern & Customer satisfaction

Capability to develop long term and profitable relationship with Customers. Driving teams towards commercial successes and successful projects deployments, delivering grantee financial results and Customer satisfaction.

Pragmatic and voluntary, I like the challenges, develop new activities and measure results. Team work is the key to success.


My LinkedIn:
Mes compétences :
Négociation
Management de projet
Management opérationnel
Management fonctionnel

Entreprises

  • Nokia - Business Development Manager

    Nozay 2016 - maintenant LTE technology in Public Sectors

  • Alcatel Lucent - Business Dev. Manager - Government Market EMEA

    Paris 2014 - 2015 In the Wireless division, active in LTE business development for Public Safety and more broadly for government markets. Telecom specialist with a broad range of experience about disciplines as Account Management, Technical Sales on different techno, Contract negotiation, Teams’ management...

  • Alcatel - Lucent France - Head of Central office - Bid and Proposal EMEA

    2009 - 2014 Lead the opportunities in the bid life cycle in addition of a bidding position for Defense & PS, Transport and Energy projects in EMEA.

  • Alcatel - Lucent France - Responsable Prévisions Industrielles

    2008 - 2009 In charge to improve the forecast's accury for France Italy & Iberia

  • Rugby Departmental Committee Hauts de Seine - Steering Commitee Member

    2006 - maintenant As volunteer, I'm working in the steering committee of the Hauts de Seine Department Committee in relation with FFR (French Federation of Rugby) since 2012. I'm currently attached to RAC Rugby in Rueil

  • Alcatel-Lucent France - Quality & Partnership Officer

    Paris 2005 - 2008 in charge
    - to manage the strategic partnerships and the quality on 5 international sites.
    - to restructure the information system then to pilot the internal communication.

  • ALCATEL CIT - Responsable du Service Professional Service Factory

    2000 - 2005 In charge to restructe the activity, to set-up the strategy between internal & external radio expert resources and manage the workload about the projects.

  • ALCATEL CIT - Responsable du service Ingénierie Radio

    1997 - 1999 RIn charge to restructe the activity then to develop Business Services based on Radio Expert resources as well as for radio measurement, engineering & optimization

  • ALCATEL RCD - Responsable des Produits Externes

    1993 - 1996 New activity - fully created.
    To set-up an organisation to enhance products performance and cost reduction in turnkey network (2G, GSM, DECT & PMR).
    Other missions:
    - 1995 - 1997, Working Group Leader shelters and towers, Alcatel Alsthom Corporate Purchasing - Paris.
    - 1993 - 1998, Quality auditor

  • THOMSON Radiotéléphone - Responsable d'Affaires PMR France Export

    1985 - 1992 Commercial and Project management in France and Aboard for civilian and military– customer interface.

  • THOMSON-CSF - Chef d'équipe chantier

    1981 - 1984 Maîtrise d’œuvre technique sur site pour des réseaux PMR, FH, BLU…, civils et militaires France et étranger

Formations

