Connexion
Patrice LESCAIL
Patrice LESCAIL
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
ALCATEL
- General Program Manager - Africa - Middle East
Paris
1998 - maintenant
Account manager for major Mobile Operators in Africa and Middle East
NORTEL Networks
- Project Manager
Toronto
1993 - 1998
Project Manager in Mobile Network infrastructure for accounts in Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia
Matra Communication
- R&D - SW
1990 - 1993
Rubis radio network
R2000 Infrastructures
BULL CP8
- Project Manager - Smart Card security
1986 - 1990
Ministere de la Cooperation
- Mathematic Teacher in Cote d'Ivoire
1984 - 1986
Mathematic teacher in College d'Enseignement general - ODIENNE - Cote D'Ivoire
Formations
ESIGELEC
St Etienne Du Rouvray
1981 - 1984
Automatique - Informatique Industrielle
Lycée Janson De Sailly
Paris
1980 - 1981
Math spe
Ecole Générale Et Technique Privée
Paris
1978 - 1980
Math sup - spe
Lycée Join Lambert
Rouen
1976 - 1978
Bac C
Lycée Saint Jean De Passy
Paris
1974 - 1976
Fransiz Kultur Merkezi (Ankara)
Ankara
1970 - 1974
Centre Culturel Francais d'Ankara
Réseau
Beatrice LOUVEAU
Claude DE CHANGY
Françoise DOUCET
Jean-Pierre BRAUN
Olivier GORDIEN
Olivier LACROZE
Patrick BELLETESTE
Said IRAKI
Sophie DEHUYSER