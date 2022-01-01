Menu

Patrice LESCAIL

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montigny

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ALCATEL - General Program Manager - Africa - Middle East

    Paris 1998 - maintenant Account manager for major Mobile Operators in Africa and Middle East

  • NORTEL Networks - Project Manager

    Toronto 1993 - 1998 Project Manager in Mobile Network infrastructure for accounts in Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia

  • Matra Communication - R&D - SW

    1990 - 1993 Rubis radio network
    R2000 Infrastructures

  • BULL CP8 - Project Manager - Smart Card security

    1986 - 1990

  • Ministere de la Cooperation - Mathematic Teacher in Cote d'Ivoire

    1984 - 1986 Mathematic teacher in College d'Enseignement general - ODIENNE - Cote D'Ivoire

Formations

Réseau