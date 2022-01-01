Menu

Francis SAVOLDELLI

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Cognos Impromptu
ETL
AIX UNIX
WINDOWS SERVER 2008 R2
Informatica
XHTML
VMware
Sybase IQ
Sybase
SAP
Personal Home Page
Oracle
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
LDAP
HTML
GCOS
Essbase
Citrix Winframe
COBOL
BO XI
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Natixis - Directrice de projet

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Objectifs : Déploiement mondial de Cognos 10 et gestion de leur plateforme mondiale de restitution Powerplay 7.4 (2500 cubes,
    35000 rapports, 2000 utilisateurs, utilisée 24/24) répartie sur 4 serveurs Windows 2003.

    Tâches accomplies :

    * Reprise de l'existant MONDE ;
    * Migration totale de leur plateforme mondiale Powerplay 7.4 vers 4 serveurs Windows 2008 sans rupture de service ;
    * Définition et présentation de l'infrastructure COGNOS 10 auprès de la MOA TARKETT USA ;
    * Recueil des besoins des MOE et MOA internationales ;
    * Déploiement des plateformes américaines puis européennes Cognos 10 après validation (installation, configuration,
    optimisation, mise en place de la charte graphique, mise en place de la sécurité via Active Directory)
    * Mise en place et configuration IIS 7.0 et LDAP Sun One ;
    * Mise en place du datawarehouse en collaboration avec CAP GEMINI développé sous Informatica. Les données
    proviennent de SAP
    * Conseil en architecture dimensionnelle pour la conception des datamarts de restitution. ;
    * Mise en place des premiers environnements internationaux de restitution multilingue (modèle de données, rapports
    dimensionnels et cubes, modélisation dimensionnelle)
    * Présentation de la solution TM1 aux USA puis en Europe ;
    * Mise en place de la solution TM1 et création des premiers cubes en collaboration avec les MOE internationales ;
    * Mise en place des sauvegardes
    * Mise en place des surveillances des process ;
    * Formation des utilisateurs (en anglais)
    * Support utilisateurs (en anglais)
    * Gestion des incidents multi plateformes ;
    * Rédaction de toutes les documentations techniques destinées au support TARKETT. ;
    * Guide de reconstruction des plateformes suite à sinistre ;
    * Rédaction du Guide des bonnes Pratiques pour les outils Framework Manager et tous les studios Cognos 10 ;
    * BSP Software ;
    * Autres : Cognos insight, Business insight advanced, DQM, Dynamic cubes, Active report

  • Tarkett France - Responsable BI

    2012 - maintenant : Prise de statut d'Indépendant et création de l'EURL EXSYDES
    Mission accomplie
    Site : TARKETT (société internationale, anglais obligatoire)

  • NATIXIS - Chef de projet & charge du département Bureautique

    Paris 1999 - 2001 : NATIXIS - Etablissement bancaire de 4000 personnes
    Gestion des entités suivantes :
    * Logistique ;
    * Installation du matériel (assurée par la société EURIWARE) ;
    * Test des nouveaux matériels
    * Tivoli (cellule de télédistribution)
    * Packaging

    Auparavant :

  • NATIXIS - Chef de projet Décisionel

    Paris 1999 - maintenant

  • NATIXIS - Chef de projet BI & charge de tous les sites

    Paris 1999 - 2011 : NATIXIS - Etablissement bancaire de 8000 personnes
    en charge de tous les sites intranet et extranet COGNOS du groupe NATIXIS
    PERIODE PROJETS ARCHITECTURE S.E. INTRA/EXTRA PROJETS BI
    2011 Mise en route d'une étude MSAS
    Réception COGNOS 8,4 ,

  • Banque pour l'Industrie Française - Responsable micro informatique et middleware

    1991 - 1998 pour un budget de 70 K euros annuel
    300 pc, 5 serveurs Windows NT
    Introduction d'une messagerie interne et d'un intranet
    Responsable de la sécurité et de l'évolution du parc
    informatique
    Responsable SWIFT

  • POMONA - Responsable Micro

    Antony 1989 - 1991 Développement, informatisation et mise en place nationale
    d'une gestion de stock client/serveur pour l'ensemble des
    entrepôts du groupe

  • Société de service - CP

    1987 - 1988 ACORIS société de service spécialisée sur PROLOGUE
    Informatisation de la cantine FENELON à
    Participation au développement et à la mise en place d'une
    application de gestion de planning pour la société BRINK'S

  • Société Industrielle de Transport - Developpeur

    1985 - 1987 Développement d'une nouvelle comptabilité COBOL sur
    GCOS 6 et de nombreux logiciels pour leur cabinet
    d'engineering (TRIGA)

