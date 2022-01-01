Menu

Franck BANCAREL

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

A highly motivated and confident professional with a proven track record in consistently meeting sales and revenue targets. Excellent people management, communication and negotiation skills with the ability to build and sustain business relationships across all levels, developing a real understanding of the clients’ needs. Self motivated, tenacious and resourceful, working on own initiative or as a strong and effective team member.

Mes compétences :
Office
Ventes internationales
Ventes complexes
Sales Manager
Project Manager
Key Account Management
Key Account Manager
Strategy
Communication
Sales Director

Entreprises

  • DUNI

    maintenant

  • Duni AB - South and West Europe Mealservice Sales Director

    2013 - maintenant Heading of 9 Accounts Managers and KAM.
    Heading of 2 Trade MKT MG.
    11 Direct reports
    P&L and Budget responsability reg. South : France, Spain, Italy. West : UK, Benelux.

  • DUNI AB - Key Account Team Manager - Mealservice South Europe Sales Manager

    2012 - maintenant Management : 3 directs report.
    Heading of 2 National Key Account Manager.
    Heading of 1 BD sales representative.
    P&L budget responsability.
    South Europe project leader

  • DUNI AB - Key Account Manager - Mealservice South Europe Sales Manager

    2006 - 2012 Food Solutions Business developer (2006-2007).
    France&Spain Sales Manager for Food Solutions (2007-2009)
    Key Accounts Manager and FRANCE and SPAIN Sales Manager (2009-2012) with the following key responsibilities:-
    * Manager of Packaging Division for France and Spain.
    * Responsible of Key Accounts for France.
    * Coordination of European Key Accounts.
    * Responsible for the Customization Department for South of Europe.
    * Plan and develop a composite sales strategy to achieve targets;
    * Deliver targeted sales into the financial department;
    * Pitch for new business and negotiate price, and contracts;
    * Develop new products in relation with marketing department (Malmö).
    * Successfully increased turnover of 8% (2009-2010).
    * Successfully increased profitability of 7% (Food Solutions range).

  • GITAF TRANSACTIONS - Negociator

    2005 - 2006 Real-Estate negotiator with the following key responsibilities:-
    * Canvassed and prospected for new business in Catering sector;
    * Identified new opportunities in Grenoble-Lyon area;
    * Analyzed of companies assessments and fiscal bundles;
    * Consistently reached sales targets, objectives and goals;
    * Advised regarding juridical features to new buyers;
    * Businesses valuation based on cash-flows.
    * Realized 35 new deals.

  • FRANCE BOISSONS HEINEKEN GROUP - Sales Manager Assistant

    2004 - 2006 Apprenticeship :
    Sales manager assistant with the following key responsibilities:-
    * Identified bad-payer customers;
    * Found driving forces to solve the problem;
    * Identified new business opportunities;
    * Participated in financial and strategical meetings.
    * Created processes and procedures for new management software (BW).
    * Developed database on most potential customers;
    * Defined sales representatives targets (profitability and volumes).

Formations

  • Lund University (Université De Lund), Lund, Suède (Lund)

    Lund 2013 - 2014 High Potential Program (MBA Program). Finance/Strategy

  • ESC Grenoble (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2003 - 2006

