Franck BAUWENS

ORACLE ERP Responsable technique.
- Coordination OFF-Shore, Near-Shore et local d'equipes techniques.
- Ecriture des normes de développement, des cycles de vie environnements, des plans de reprises....
- En charge de la qualité des livrables. Respect des délais.
- Contact technique client.
- Projets Internationaux ou au context international.
- Implementation Core system applications + localizations ROLLOUT.
- Outils technique connu et/ou maitrisé (Workflow builder, Pl/Sql, XMLPublisher, reports, forms, tuning/OAF...).
- Oracle management Cloud Services project. Environnements hébergés CLOUD.
- AUDIT de normes technique.
- Modules CRM Services, field service, Fundation, Contracts services, financial suite......
- Animation d'atelier ou formation technique.
- Intégration
- ERP Cloud SAAS / PAAS integration.
- Cycle de vie environnement SAAS / PAAS4SAAS.
- ERP Cloud BI / OTBI
- 8 Go live in R12 and 8 Go live in 11i.
SPECIALITES
Coordination d'équipes technique au sein de projets sensible/challenging & Internationaux.
OFF SHORE / NEAR SHORE pilotage
RECONNAISSANCES
ORACLE France beloved consultant Award - June 2007
ORACLE WE Apps EBS Excellence Award - November 2010
ORACLE EMEA Top performer Porto Cervo - September 2012
Mes compétences :
Coordination projet
Audit technique
Analyse technique
Développement informatique
Information Technology
ERP
Rédaction technique
Oracle E business Suite
Offshoring
Anticipation
Intégration
Environnement
Pilotage d'équipe