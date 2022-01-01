Menu

Franck BAUWENS

Ronchin

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

ORACLE ERP Responsable technique.

- Coordination OFF-Shore, Near-Shore et local d'equipes techniques.
- Ecriture des normes de développement, des cycles de vie environnements, des plans de reprises....
- En charge de la qualité des livrables. Respect des délais.
- Contact technique client.
- Projets Internationaux ou au context international.
- Implementation Core system applications + localizations ROLLOUT.
- Outils technique connu et/ou maitrisé (Workflow builder, Pl/Sql, XMLPublisher, reports, forms, tuning/OAF...).
- Oracle management Cloud Services project. Environnements hébergés CLOUD.
- AUDIT de normes technique.
- Modules CRM Services, field service, Fundation, Contracts services, financial suite......
- Animation d'atelier ou formation technique.
- Intégration
- ERP Cloud SAAS / PAAS integration.
- Cycle de vie environnement SAAS / PAAS4SAAS.
- ERP Cloud BI / OTBI


- 8 Go live in R12 and 8 Go live in 11i.

SPECIALITES
Coordination d'équipes technique au sein de projets sensible/challenging & Internationaux.
OFF SHORE / NEAR SHORE pilotage

RECONNAISSANCES
ORACLE France beloved consultant Award - June 2007
ORACLE WE Apps EBS Excellence Award - November 2010
ORACLE EMEA Top performer Porto Cervo - September 2012

Mes compétences :
Coordination projet
Audit technique
Analyse technique
Développement informatique
Information Technology
ERP
Rédaction technique
Oracle E business Suite
Offshoring
Anticipation
Intégration
Environnement
Pilotage d'équipe

Entreprises

  • Groupe Adeo - Architect

    Ronchin 2016 - 2019 Architecte technique ERP Cloud SAAS
    Stratégie d'intégration PAAS
    Stratégie/normes de développement PAAS
    Stratégie de cycle de vie des environnements SAAS
    Stratégie de conversion des données vers ERP Cloud

  • Auchan - Consulting technical manager

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2014 - 2016 Responsable technique de la montée de version 11i multi instances/multi pays vers R12 SOCLE mono instance/multi pays en Cloud

    En charge de :
    - Rédaction des normes de développement
    - Cycle de vie des environnements
    - Pilotage des développements off shore
    - Reprise des données
    - Intégration technique
    - Plan batch

  • BRGM - Consulting technical manager

    Orléans 2013 - 2015 Responsable technique de l'upgrade applicatif des spécifiques Oracle eBusiness suite 11i3 - R12.

  • TDF - Consulting technical manager

    Montrouge 2011 - 2013 Implémentation eBs 11i10 contract services (OKS). Refonte du SI facturation. Basé PARIS.
    · Chiffrage des charges des développements
    · Affectation des développements aux ressources adèquates
    · Coordinateur Technique des ressources NEAR SHORE (3), OFF SHORE (6) et Locales (2).
    · Conception des documents Techniques, lotissement, decoupage pour parallélisation.
    . Assistance respect des normes ORACLE et adaptation des process sensibles existants tout en pilotant la non régression
    · Interlocuteur Client process sensibles.
    · Consultant en charge de l’assistance à GO LIVE.

  • CIRAD - Technical Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Technical assistance to R12 upgrade.
    UI Modeler to forms personalization upgrade.

  • OSEO - Technical manager

    Maisons-Alfort 2010 - 2010 Technical assistance to R12 upgrade financial modules. Projet basé PARIS.

  • TDF - Consulting technical manager

    Montrouge 2010 - 2011 Implémentation eBs 11i10 Spares Management. Projet basé PARIS.
    · Chiffrage des charges des developpements
    · Affectation des developpements aux ressources adequates
    · Coordinateur Technique des ressources NEAR SHORE.
    · Conception des documents Techniques.
    . Assitance respect des normes ORACLE et adaptation des process sensibles existants tout en pilotant la non regression
    · Interlocuteur Client process sensibles.
    · Consultant en charge de l’assistance à GO LIVE.

  • VEOLIA WATER - Technical consultant

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Technical assistance to implement new organisation and legacy entity in custom module. Location PARIS.

    Performance approach and investigation

  • VINCI - Technical consultant

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2010 - 2010 Technical assistance to implement custom Business events in Ebusiness Suite.
    Location PARIS.

  • INDUSTRIAL SCIENTIFIC OLDHAM - Technical consultant

    2009 - 2009 Industry Scientifics. Projet basé ARRAS (FRANCE).
    Déploiement France d’un Core System piloté par les U.S. et deja en production Aux U.S et Chine.
    Responsabilité France des modules de Finances et recouvrement.
    Projet international et Off shore (40 personnes)
    Consultant MOE Oracle Application 11i10

    Senior Principal consultant Application
    Audit Technique d'implementation de solutions applicative
    (France /USA)

  • CGG VERITAS - Technical Audit

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Déploiement d’un Core System EAST/WEST de gestion des RH. Projet basé USA.
    Audit technique sur le respect des règles et normes de développement ORACLE.

  • STAPLES - Technical manager

    Survilliers 2007 - 2008 Déploiement d’un Core System avec objectif de rollout en Italies. Projet basé PARIS.

    · Coordinateur Technique du Pôle CRM Services.
    · Responsable technique pôle CRM équipe locale (3-6 personnes).
    · Pilotage de leurs développements OffShore.
    · Projet international (50 personnes)
    · Interlocuteur Client Tunning.

  • KILOUTOU - Technical consultant

    Marcq-en-Barœul 2006 - 2007 Implémentation eBs 11i10. Projet basé LILLE.
    · Coordinateur Technique.
    · Conception des documents Techniques.
    . Assitance respect des normes ORACLE dans customizations
    · Interlocuteur Client process sensibles.
    · Interlocuteur Client pour gestion de l’instance stratégie.
    · Consultant en charge de l’assistance à GO LIVE.

  • Thales - Technical manager

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2009 Implémentation solution Verticale sur socle eBs Finance 11i10 d’un system de compensation Financière. Projet basé PARIS.
    · Coordinateur Technique OffShore.
    · Conception des documents Techniques specifiques métier
    · Consultant en charge de l’implémentation de la solution.
    · Interlocuteur Client problèmatique performance.
    · Interlocuteur Client pour gestion de l’instance stratégie.
    · Consultant en charge de l’assistance à Recette cliente.

  • THYSSEN KRUPP - Technical manager

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2002 - 2005 Implémentation CoreSystem eBs CRM 11i8. Projet basé (ALLEMAGNE/PAYS BAS).
    · Coordinateur Technique OffShore.
    · Consultant en charge de l’implémentation du VPD
    · Conception des documents Techniques specifiques métier

    Implémentation eBs CRM Services 11i4
    · Coordinateur Technique du Pôle CRM Services.
    · Conception des processes specifiques métier.
    · Pilotage de leurs développements OffShore.
    · Interlocuteur Client Tunning.

  • Fagor - Technical consultant

    RUEIL MALMAISON 1999 - 2002 Implémentation de la solution Oracle Application dans l’entité Service du Groupe. Projet basé PARIS.
    · Conseils techniques d’Implémentation de la solution 11i eBusiness Suite.
    · Analyses, développements et gestion des performances des process sensibles.
    · Domaines : CRM Services, Installed Base, Foundation
    · Environnement technique : 11i, ET-L Taviz Technology

  • ORACLE - ORACLE Ebusiness Suite Application Technical Manager

    Colombes 1997 - maintenant ORACLE Ebusiness Suite Application Technical leader
    ORACLE Architect technique solution Cloud

  • GALION Solutions - Coordinateur Technique Pole ADV/EDI

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 1996 - 1998 Responsable équipe développement ADV/Intégration EDI

  • PIMKIE - Analyste Programmeur AS400

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1991 - 1996 Démarrage de nouveaux projets avec ADELIA conception. Entre autre la refonte de
    la commande tissus et réécriture de celle-ci avec le nouvel outil ADELIA.
    Ecriture complète de la chaîne de réassort automatique des magasins.
    Etiquettes qualités.
    Astreintes bi mensuelle.

    Méthode de conception et qualité PIMKIE.

Formations

Réseau