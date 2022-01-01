Franck BAUWENS

ORACLE ERP Responsable technique.



- Coordination OFF-Shore, Near-Shore et local d'equipes techniques.

- Ecriture des normes de développement, des cycles de vie environnements, des plans de reprises....

- En charge de la qualité des livrables. Respect des délais.

- Contact technique client.

- Projets Internationaux ou au context international.

- Implementation Core system applications + localizations ROLLOUT.

- Outils technique connu et/ou maitrisé (Workflow builder, Pl/Sql, XMLPublisher, reports, forms, tuning/OAF...).

- Oracle management Cloud Services project. Environnements hébergés CLOUD.

- AUDIT de normes technique.

- Modules CRM Services, field service, Fundation, Contracts services, financial suite......

- Animation d'atelier ou formation technique.

- Intégration

- ERP Cloud SAAS / PAAS integration.

- Cycle de vie environnement SAAS / PAAS4SAAS.

- ERP Cloud BI / OTBI





- 8 Go live in R12 and 8 Go live in 11i.



SPECIALITES

Coordination d'équipes technique au sein de projets sensible/challenging & Internationaux.

OFF SHORE / NEAR SHORE pilotage



RECONNAISSANCES

ORACLE France beloved consultant Award - June 2007

ORACLE WE Apps EBS Excellence Award - November 2010

ORACLE EMEA Top performer Porto Cervo - September 2012



Mes compétences :

Coordination projet

Audit technique

Analyse technique

Développement informatique

Information Technology

ERP

Rédaction technique

Oracle E business Suite

Offshoring

Anticipation

Intégration

Environnement

Pilotage d'équipe