Franck BAYET

CALUIRE

Entreprises

  • CNHi / Iveco Bus - Central Commercial and Customer Satisfaction & Quality Controller

    2012 - maintenant Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Commercial Central CNHi / Iveco Bus Europe & Middle East Africa
    Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Qaulité / Garantie Central CNHi / Iveco Bus Europe & Middle East Africa
    Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Commercial CNHi / Iveco Bus Market France

  • Iveco Bus - Commercial and Customer Satisfaction & Quality Controller

    2011 - 2012 Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Commercial Central CNHi / Iveco Bus Europe & Middle East Africa
    Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Qaulité / Garantie Central CNHi / Iveco Bus Europe & Middle East Africa

  • Iveco - Customer Satisfaction & Quality Controller Iveco Bus

    Vénissieux 2007 - 2011 Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Commercial Central CNHi / Iveco Bus tous Marchés

  • Iveco France - Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Marché France

    2001 - 2007

  • Irisbus France - Trésorier

    1999 - 2001

  • Eurotrésorerie Consultants - Consultant en gestion de trésorerie

    1997 - 1999

Formations

Réseau