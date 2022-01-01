Franck BAYET

CNHi / Iveco Bus
- Central Commercial and Customer Satisfaction & Quality Controller
2012 - maintenantResponsable Contrôle de Gestion Commercial Central CNHi / Iveco Bus Europe & Middle East Africa
Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Qaulité / Garantie Central CNHi / Iveco Bus Europe & Middle East Africa
Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Commercial CNHi / Iveco Bus Market France
Iveco Bus
- Commercial and Customer Satisfaction & Quality Controller
2011 - 2012Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Commercial Central CNHi / Iveco Bus Europe & Middle East Africa
Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Qaulité / Garantie Central CNHi / Iveco Bus Europe & Middle East Africa
Iveco
- Customer Satisfaction & Quality Controller Iveco Bus
Vénissieux 2007 - 2011Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Commercial Central CNHi / Iveco Bus tous Marchés
Iveco France
- Responsable Contrôle de Gestion Marché France
2001 - 2007
Irisbus France
- Trésorier
1999 - 2001
Eurotrésorerie Consultants
- Consultant en gestion de trésorerie