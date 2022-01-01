Franck BORDERIE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Citrix XenApp
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Exchange 2010
HP Hardware
VMware
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Lotus Notes/Domino
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix Winframe
Chassis
AD
Symantec Ghost
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft SharePoint
Dell Server Hardware
Data Centre
3G Networks
WINS
Toshiba Hardware
TCP/IP
SQL
Oracle Applications
Oracle
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
HTTP
CA ArcServe
BlackBerry
Active Directory
Accès Wifi