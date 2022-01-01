Franck BOUBON

By leveraging 15+ years of consulting and outsourcing, I am now serving as Europe Head of Business Advisory Services in ISG.

With a unique International exposure, I am a passionate and active advocate of innovative Operations Excellence solutions to achieve Business objectives.

• Transform Operating Models, combine Sourcing / Process & Technology optimization in consulting or outsourcing modes - manage large consulting operations in Europe

• Manage sales of Transformation consulting services in ISG, Manpower & Accenture, initiate and develop large deals (20 to 100€M on multi-years agreements)

• Develop Teams and People - respected team mentor (25 mentored over a team of 60 consultants in Accenture), natural leader (20 consultants and 150 employees in MBS), empowered teams to help them perform beyond their own expectations, in charge of 150 employees in the Accenture Mauritius delivery center

• Major Transformation agenda - delivered multiple global transformation & outsourcing programs, providing from 15+% to 30% cost savings and new operating models

• Multicultural engagements - managed operations in France, Europe, US and offshore (Mauritius)

• Thought leadership - defined new operating Models for major multi-national clients, helped create the new Back-office strategy in Carrefour and BNP Paribas including alternative sourcing options (Outsourcing, Nearshoring & Offshoring), define new Workforce / HR models for SNCF, and key IT providers



Mes compétences :

Consulting

Intégration

Offshore

Strategy

Transformation des organisations

Ressources humaines

Management

Direction générale

Conseil