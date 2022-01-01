Franck BOUBON

-
Information Services Group
- Head of Business Advisory Services (BAS) Europe
2012 - maintenant
nformation Services Group, Inc. (ISG), founded in 2006, successively acquired TPI (the world's leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing) in 2007 and Compass (the premier independent global provider of business and information technology benchmarking, performance improvement, data and analytics services) to create a new leader in the fast-growing information-based services industry.
ISG Business Advisory Services (BAS) supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services.
The Head of Business Advisory Services is in charge of developing the BAS services across Europe, by insuring ISG clients get the best results from fine-tuned market offerings and value propositions. He leverages the deepest data source in the industry, and more than five decades of experience of global leadership in information and advisory services.
-
Manpower Business Solutions
- General Manager
Nanterre cedex
2008 - 2011
Develop business plan, manage sales and control delivery of consulting and outsourcing engagements
Representative Engagements
• Transformed 150+ business managers into new positions, managed new career models and authorized major re-organization for the largest European railway company
• Led task-based outsourcing project for the major French utilities, over a multi-year engagement, providing significant savings while increasing service performance
• Created a recruitment process outsourcing solution to feed 400+ positions in a leading Financial services institution, in order to match restructuring objectives
• Developed a detailed solution to transform 150 IT employees of an IT worldwide leader to improve market position
• Managed four-year partnership contract to transform IT organization (30M€ revenues), providing skills realignment and improve market position and coverage
-
JEFFERSON WELLS
- Managing Director
2007 - 2008
Established French practice including internal audit and control, risk management, technology risk management, finance operations and back office / finance transformation. Recruited, hired, and trained 20-person consulting team with 70% chargeability
Representative Engagements:
• Re-organized back office structure of a major UK based oil & gas company
• Generated 30% cost reduction by re-organizing back office of professional services leader (Manpower)
• Organized industrialization program for a leader in European financial services ; align each country to corporate operating strategy
-
ACCENTURE
- Partner, Finance and Performance Management Practice, Paris
Paris
2003 - 2007
Led practice in Paris, France for six major market offerings; grew a team from 22 to 60 professionals and maintained chargeability rate of 75%. Developed transformation program for major clients; generated two to three new accounts per year
Representative Engagements:
• Build ‘Procure to Pay’ solution for a major automotive company ($100M) in order to generate >30% savings on indirect spent and developed offshore sourcing
• Led SAP financial implementation in a French institution specializing in guarantees for private real estate loans, generated better time-to-market and improved market shares
• Oversaw $20M projects at major financial institution , including implementation of the new retail banking International solution, definition of the transformation initiatives (Procure to Pay, Card, Shared Services concept, Finance IT system)
-
ACCENTURE
- Partner, BPO, Mauritius
Paris
2001 - 2004
Founded and led initial Accenture Finance & Accounting (F&A) offshore platform based in Mauritius. In parallel, generated $15M consulting revenue over 3 years. Managed a project team of 150 FTEs
Representative Engagements:
• Designed and built operating solution for major automotive company (process, organization and technology) ; six-year contract work $50M and involving 60 FTEs in Mauritius and 120 FTEs in Prague to provide +30% savings
• Sold three additional F&A offshore contracts to Western European clients that generated $60M of additional revenues , generating 30% cost savings to clients and with an additional need of 200 FTEs to strengthen the delivery
• Developed and sold a ‘Procure to Pay’ solution for a major international bank ($200M on a five-year contract)
• Managed relationship with Client Partner for the Mauritius Commercial Bank, in charge of a major Business Process Re-engineering project including all Front, Middle and Back office operations as well as the implementation of a new profit model ($15M). Generated a better market positioning, created new products and improved client coverage
-
ACCENTURE
- Associate Partner, Finance and Performance Management Practice
Paris
1998 - 2001
Sold and managed large, IT-enabled transformation programs for leading European clients in Retail and Manufacturing / Telecom clients
Representative Engagements:
• Deployed complete back-office suite into 60 newly acquired hypermarkets for second- largest retailer worldwide ($10M), aligned operations to standards (decreased and managed inventory), improved client satisfaction, pricing control and operating margin
• Implemented new finance and procurement shared services organization, including Record to Report, HR, Procure to Pay, and Fixed Assets for the second-largest retailer worldwide ($10M), improved time-to-report and generated 20% cost savings
• Redesigned and implemented the financials on SAP for the largest telecom operator in Ireland (£12M)
-
Deloitte & Touch
- Senior Manager
Puteaux
1997 - 1998
Developed the SAP Finance practice in Southern California
Representative Engagements:
• DirecTV: engagement Senior Manager for the SAP financials implementation
• Nissan North America: Engagement Senior Manager for the SAP financials implementation for the US headquarters
• McGaw: Engagement Senior Manager during the testing and Go-Live Phases
-
Coopers & Lybrand
- Manager, SAP Practice
1995 - 1997
Developed regional SAP practice, defined the business model, managed relationships with other C&L practices (Audit, CAS, Tax), as well as with SAP America. Led several sales processes in the US.
Representative Engagements:
• Symbol technologies: managing the SAP implementation (worldwide, all modules)
• Coopers & Lybrand: managing the implementation of SAP financials internally
• Toro: managing the end-users training
-
Cap Gemini
- SAP Project Manager
SURESNES
1993 - 1995
Created and developed the Finance SAP competency center.
Representative Engagements:
• Aussedat-Rey: managing the business process re-engineering project, define new organization and structure, manage the SAP R/3 implementation
• Schlumberger Oilfield: Functional architect for the financials within the SAP R/3 implementation
-
EUROCD
- Chief Financial Officer
1991 - 1993
Managed Admin, Legal and Finance.
Representative Engagements:
• Implemented the MIS
• Organized a capital increase
-
PHILIPS GROUP
- Finance Manager
1983 - 1991
Managed Credit Management, Management Controlling.