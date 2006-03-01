Franck LANIEL

-
Colt Technologies Services
- Coordinateur liaisons louées, OLO
MALAKOFF CEDEX
2012 - 2013
-
LABOCAST
- Comptable
Lyon
2007 - 2007
03/2006 : Assistant de Gestion - Service comptabilité client
01/2007 : Comptable - Responsable bureau transport
-
COLT TELECOM
- Project Manager
2007 - 2010
02/2005 : Opérateur de saisie
04/2007 : Project Manager, Network Management
11/2008 : Coordinateur liaisons louées, OLO
-
KIA MOTORS FRANCE
- Comptable
Rueil-Malmaison
2006 - 2006
-
ARTPRO
- Aide comptable
2006 - 2006
-
ADESIF PRODUCTION
- Chef-opérateur
2005 - 2005
06/2004 : Chef-opérateur du court-métrage réalisé par Bertrand Normand "L'Illusion"
12/2005 : Cadreur des interviews de Pierre Lacotte et Manuel Legris du documentaire réalisé par Bertrand Normand "Ballerina" sortie au cinéma le 23/07/2008
-
SPSS
- Comptable clients
Lyon
2005 - 2005
04/2004 : Chargé de clientèle
03/2005 : Comptable clients
-
MEDIAMETRIE
- Dérusheur vidéo
Levallois-Perret
2005 - 2005
-
CERS
- Opérateur de saisie
2005 - 2006
-
METRO CASH & CARRY
- Assistant administratif
Nanterre
2004 - 2004
-
FESCHFILM ENTERTAINMENT GmbH
- Cadreur
2004 - 2004
11/2004 : Cadreur making of du concert "Within Temptation Live at the Bataclan"
-
TRANSDEV
- Assistant de gestion
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2002 - 2003
-
CELINE
- Opérateur de saisie
Paris
2002 - 2002
-
BUENA VISTA HOME ENTERTAINMENT
- Opérateur de saisie
2002 - 2002
-
CCAS DRO RHONE ALPES
- Animateur canoë-kayak
2002 - 2002
-
FONDATION DE FRANCE
- Employé de bureau
Paris
2001 - 2001
-
EMAP FRANCE
- Informaticien
2001 - 2001
-
PRISMA PRESSE
- Secrétaire
Gennevilliers
2001 - 2001
-
PUBLICIS CONSEIL
- Reprographe
Paris
2001 - 2001
-
SNC ROXANE
- Opérateur projectionniste
2001 - 2001
-
COMITE DE L'AIN DE CANOE-KAYAK
- Gestionnaire
1999 - 1999
-
IRIS CAMERA (GROUPE TSF)
- Stagiaire
1998 - 1998