Franck LANIEL

MALAKOFF CEDEX

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Colt Technologies Services - Coordinateur liaisons louées, OLO

    MALAKOFF CEDEX 2012 - 2013

  • LABOCAST - Comptable

    Lyon 2007 - 2007 03/2006 : Assistant de Gestion - Service comptabilité client
    01/2007 : Comptable - Responsable bureau transport

  • COLT TELECOM - Project Manager

    2007 - 2010 02/2005 : Opérateur de saisie
    04/2007 : Project Manager, Network Management
    11/2008 : Coordinateur liaisons louées, OLO

  • KIA MOTORS FRANCE - Comptable

    Rueil-Malmaison 2006 - 2006

  • ARTPRO - Aide comptable

    2006 - 2006

  • ADESIF PRODUCTION - Chef-opérateur

    2005 - 2005 06/2004 : Chef-opérateur du court-métrage réalisé par Bertrand Normand "L'Illusion"
    12/2005 : Cadreur des interviews de Pierre Lacotte et Manuel Legris du documentaire réalisé par Bertrand Normand "Ballerina" sortie au cinéma le 23/07/2008

  • SPSS - Comptable clients

    Lyon 2005 - 2005 04/2004 : Chargé de clientèle
    03/2005 : Comptable clients

  • MEDIAMETRIE - Dérusheur vidéo

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2005

  • CERS - Opérateur de saisie

    2005 - 2006

  • METRO CASH & CARRY - Assistant administratif

    Nanterre 2004 - 2004

  • FESCHFILM ENTERTAINMENT GmbH - Cadreur

    2004 - 2004 11/2004 : Cadreur making of du concert "Within Temptation Live at the Bataclan"

  • TRANSDEV - Assistant de gestion

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2002 - 2003

  • CELINE - Opérateur de saisie

    Paris 2002 - 2002

  • BUENA VISTA HOME ENTERTAINMENT - Opérateur de saisie

    2002 - 2002

  • CCAS DRO RHONE ALPES - Animateur canoë-kayak

    2002 - 2002

  • FONDATION DE FRANCE - Employé de bureau

    Paris 2001 - 2001

  • EMAP FRANCE - Informaticien

    2001 - 2001

  • PRISMA PRESSE - Secrétaire

    Gennevilliers 2001 - 2001

  • PUBLICIS CONSEIL - Reprographe

    Paris 2001 - 2001

  • SNC ROXANE - Opérateur projectionniste

    2001 - 2001

  • COMITE DE L'AIN DE CANOE-KAYAK - Gestionnaire

    1999 - 1999

  • IRIS CAMERA (GROUPE TSF) - Stagiaire

    1998 - 1998

Formations

  • Vancouver Film School VCF (Vancouver)

    Vancouver 1997 - 1998 Foundation Film Program

  • Grants Pass High School (Grants Pass)

    Grants Pass 1995 - 1996 Honorary Diploma

  • Lycée De La Plaine De L'Ain (Amberieu En Bugey)

    Amberieu En Bugey 1992 - 1995 STI Génie Electronique

