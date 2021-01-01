François CHABERT

courbevoie2014 - 2014Deeply involved in the commissioning phase of HVAC systems on two major projects.
Construction and refitting of patrol vessels for the Singaporean and the Malaysian Navy.
o Coordinated the commissioning tests of HVAC systems,
o Managed the commissioning team (3 workers),
o Wrote final reports,
o Communicated with subcontractors and clients,
o Involved in sea trials.
ENGIE Axima - Agence travaux complexes, à Lyon (69)
- Junior Project manager – Engineering apprenticeship
courbevoie2013 - 2016ENGIE is one of the leaders in Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning projects.
Worked on the first positive energy building project of Rhône’s region, HIKARI (light in Japanese).
o Deeply involved in the organization of HIKARI project,
o Managed team, budget and planning (4.5 M€ / 5 subcontractors / around 40 workers),
o Purchased and negotiated products,
o Communicated with suppliers, subcontractors and customers,
o Controlled and optimized the processes.
SPIE - Service industrie, Rillieux-la-Pape (69)
- Design Technician intern
Cergy2013 - 2013As the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, SPIE supports its customers to design, build, operate and maintain energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly facilities.
o Involved in sizing of HVAC installations,
o Managed products selection,
o Worked on suppliers consultation.
Jouy En Josas2016 - maintenantAdvanced Master in large project management
o Applied competences of strategy, finance, change management and Lean management
through real case studies (workshops with consultants of consulting companies),
o MOOC HEC – Building your leadership skills.
o MOOC HEC & Polytechnique : Creating and Developing a Tech Startup
o Start-up project – “Delivery of food boxes” (4 months),
Project presented to investors (bankers, business angels),
o Con
Strasbourg2013 - 2016Climate engineering & Energy degree
o Technical skills : photovoltaic systems, biomass, electricity, renewable energies.
o Managerial skills : human resources, project methodology and communication.
o Final year study project : “High Environmental Quality project management”
o Second year project : “Improvement of the communication between departments”