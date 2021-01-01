Menu

François CHABERT

courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Coordination de projets

Entreprises

  • ENGIE Axima - Marine department, Singapore - Commissioning manager

    courbevoie 2014 - 2014 Deeply involved in the commissioning phase of HVAC systems on two major projects.
    Construction and refitting of patrol vessels for the Singaporean and the Malaysian Navy.
    o Coordinated the commissioning tests of HVAC systems,
    o Managed the commissioning team (3 workers),
    o Wrote final reports,
    o Communicated with subcontractors and clients,
    o Involved in sea trials.

  • ENGIE Axima - Agence travaux complexes, à Lyon (69) - Junior Project manager – Engineering apprenticeship

    courbevoie 2013 - 2016 ENGIE is one of the leaders in Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning projects.
    Worked on the first positive energy building project of Rhône’s region, HIKARI (light in Japanese).
    o Deeply involved in the organization of HIKARI project,
    o Managed team, budget and planning (4.5 M€ / 5 subcontractors / around 40 workers),
    o Purchased and negotiated products,
    o Communicated with suppliers, subcontractors and customers,
    o Controlled and optimized the processes.

  • SPIE - Service industrie, Rillieux-la-Pape (69) - Design Technician intern

    Cergy 2013 - 2013 As the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, SPIE supports its customers to design, build, operate and maintain energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly facilities.

    o Involved in sizing of HVAC installations,
    o Managed products selection,
    o Worked on suppliers consultation.

Formations

  • HEC Paris School Of Management

    Jouy En Josas 2016 - maintenant Advanced Master in large project management

    o Applied competences of strategy, finance, change management and Lean management
    through real case studies (workshops with consultants of consulting companies),
    o MOOC HEC – Building your leadership skills.
    o MOOC HEC & Polytechnique : Creating and Developing a Tech Startup
    o Start-up project – “Delivery of food boxes” (4 months),
    Project presented to investors (bankers, business angels),
    o Con

  • INSA Strasbourg – Engineering School

    Strasbourg 2013 - 2016 Climate engineering & Energy degree

    o Technical skills : photovoltaic systems, biomass, electricity, renewable energies.
    o Managerial skills : human resources, project methodology and communication.
    o Final year study project : “High Environmental Quality project management”
    o Second year project : “Improvement of the communication between departments”

