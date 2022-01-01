Francois NICOLAS

46 ans, marié, 2 enfants



Grande expérience de la Grande Distribution et du management pendant 15 ans.

Gérant d'une entreprise B to B de marquage publicitaire pendant 6 ans, société Alliance Publicité.



Expérience de Commercial terrain B to B et B to C pendant 1 an.



Actuellement Technico Commercial chez Technipro.



Mes compétences :

Direction de centre de profits

Prospection commerciale

Microsoft Office 2010

Grande distribution

Graphisme print

Graphisme publicitaire

Management