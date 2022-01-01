Francois NICOLAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sèvres dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
46 ans, marié, 2 enfants
Grande expérience de la Grande Distribution et du management pendant 15 ans.
Gérant d'une entreprise B to B de marquage publicitaire pendant 6 ans, société Alliance Publicité.
Expérience de Commercial terrain B to B et B to C pendant 1 an.
Actuellement Technico Commercial chez Technipro.
Mes compétences :
Direction de centre de profits
Prospection commerciale
Microsoft Office 2010
Grande distribution
Graphisme print
Graphisme publicitaire
Management