Menu

Francois NICOLAS

SÈVRES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sèvres dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

46 ans, marié, 2 enfants

Grande expérience de la Grande Distribution et du management pendant 15 ans.
Gérant d'une entreprise B to B de marquage publicitaire pendant 6 ans, société Alliance Publicité.

Expérience de Commercial terrain B to B et B to C pendant 1 an.

Actuellement Technico Commercial chez Technipro.

Mes compétences :
Direction de centre de profits
Prospection commerciale
Microsoft Office 2010
Grande distribution
Graphisme print
Graphisme publicitaire
Management

Entreprises

  • Technipro / Proxitel Assistance - Technico Commercial

    2017 - maintenant Toujours dans le groupe Datacet / Technipro, en plus des fonctions précédemment décrites sur 2015 et 2016 :
    Ventes, installations et maintenances des appareils de téléassistance auprès des seniors, que ce soit en direct ou via les Centres d'Action Sociale.
    Entreprise basée à Antony (92).

  • Datacet / Proxitel Assistance / Technipro - Assistant Administration des Ventes

    2015 - 2016 Assistant ADV :
    Secteur d'activité : téléassistance auprès des séniors
    Gestion des appels et interface entre les différents services : Abonnés / Distributeurs indépendants / Comptabilité / Logistique / Service Technique
    Animateur du réseau de distributeurs
    Assistant du Directeur Commercial.
    Gestion administrative des contrats (commandes, résiliations, litiges), mise en place de tableaux de reporting sur Excel
    Support technique et commercial auprès des abonnés et des distributeurs

  • Verisure par Securitas Direct - Commercial - Expert Sécurité

    Châtenay-Malabry 2014 - 2014 - Prospection (pro et résidentiel pour le concept de sécurité Verisure de Sécuritas Direct)
    - Négociation
    - Closing
    - Installation

  • Alliance publicité - Gérant

    2007 - 2013 Gérant d'une entreprise de marquage publicitaire.
    Commercial B to B. Vente de produits de signalétique, enseignes, décoration de vitrines, véhicules. Imprimerie papier et impressions grands formats. Textiles imprimés et objets publicitaires.

  • Auchan - Chef de caisses

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1998 - 2006 Gestion de 120 personnes.
    Responsable du pôle Accueil.
    Formateur

  • Auchan - Chef de rayon

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1998 - 1998 Chef de rayon Jardin.
    Poste également de Chef rayon stand Charcuterie en 2005.
    Poste de Responsable Prix du magasin 2004-2005.

  • Paxor - Commercial

    1997 - 1998 Commercial B to B des produits d'emballages.

  • BHV - Chef de secteur Menuiserie / Ameublement / Bâti

    1992 - 1997 Entré comme vendeur dans les rayons Menuiserie / Ameublement, promu Chef de rayon Sanitaire / Plomberie / Electricité (1 an) puis chef de secteur Menuiserie / Ameublement / Bâti (2 ans).

  • Carrefour - Adjoint Chef de rayon

    Massy 1991 - 1992 Rayons Liquides et Epicerie.

Formations

Réseau