François OBE

TOULOUSE

En résumé

I am a Marketing Manager with Airbus, and hold both a Master's of Science in Aerospace Engineering and a diploma of International Business Engineering named DESIA.

I grew up, and always worked in multinational, multicultural people/business environments.

I specialise today in international marketing and sales after a 5-year experience in contracts negotiation. I wish to deliver high-quality performance and dedication to International, global-market companies.

Mes compétences :
Aerospace
Contracts
Engineering
Marketing
Negotiation
Sales

Entreprises

  • Airbus S.A.S. - Marketing Manager

    2011 - maintenant Part of the Produt Marketing group, looking after new generation, cost and fuel effcient mid-size twin engine aircraft.

  • Airbus S.A.S. - Contracts Delivery Manager

    2006 - 2011 . Focal point towards Customers for all manufacturing deviations with commercial impact,
    . Monitoring the Aircraft technical acceptance process to initiate recovery actions if commercially necessary from Final Assembly Line to Delivery;
    . Draft/Negotiate the letters of commitment during delivery phases along with
    the management/coordination of internal and external contributors, the mitigation of Airbus exposure based on cost evaluation prior to Transfer of Title of the Aircraft;
    . Providing support to Contracts Negotiators during Airbus sales campaigns for
    delivery-related clauses in Airbus’ Purchase Agreements.

  • EADS Astrium Space Transportation - Qualification Systems Engineer

    Blagnac 2002 - 2006 . Negotiation, on a technical basis, of the scope,coverage and details of the global ATV (Automated Transfer Vehicle) Flight Segment systems qualification plan with ESA (European Space Agency) technical experts, on a Real-Time / Real-Flight Avionics simulation Platform FSF;
    . As a team leader for the ATV orbital flight functional qualification plan "STEP 3", we have defined both a qualification strategy
    and the global need in both software and hardware areas;
    . Systems qualification process engineering & design;
    . Responsible for the qualification of the ISS/ATV Relative GPS-based navigation flight phase, with negotiation rounds in Moscow, Russia, with RSC-Energia space experts ("BIVP 8")

  • Titan Systems LinCom Division - GN&C Design Engineer

    2000 - 2001 . Designer of a new-philosophy expedited escape guidance algorithm for the Crew
    Rescue Vehicle (NASA) from a potentially uncontrolled International Space Station;
    . Use of 6-dimensional real-time simulation tool, Trick, to assess the Escape strategy with Monte-Carlo-based simulation batches;
    . Impact study of Detailed Test Objectives in terms of fuel consumption during the ESA/NASA X-38 V201 spacecraft orbital flight.

Formations

Réseau