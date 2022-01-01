François OBE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am a Marketing Manager with Airbus, and hold both a Master's of Science in Aerospace Engineering and a diploma of International Business Engineering named DESIA.
I grew up, and always worked in multinational, multicultural people/business environments.
I specialise today in international marketing and sales after a 5-year experience in contracts negotiation. I wish to deliver high-quality performance and dedication to International, global-market companies.
Mes compétences :
Aerospace
Contracts
Engineering
Marketing
Negotiation
Sales