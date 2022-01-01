François PELLISSIER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Always been looking for challenges and innovation.
I have been working for 20 years with new technologies (virtual editing in 93, mobile phones in 95, augmented reality in 97, internet video in '05, mobile social network in '13) for successful start-ups (from 5 to 500 employees)
I joined Viadeo as VP Mobile Technology for another challenge: adapt this professionnal social network to new mobile usage.
Specialities: Video, web, mobile, 3D technologies. Software development. Scalable platforms. Lean and Agile methodologies.
Mes compétences :
Management
Mobile applications
Agile Development
Javascript
JAVA
Software Engineering
Cloud computing
MySQL
Video
Software architecture
Temps réel
Data mining
Flash
PHP
Html5