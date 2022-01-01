François PELLISSIER

Always been looking for challenges and innovation.



I have been working for 20 years with new technologies (virtual editing in 93, mobile phones in 95, augmented reality in 97, internet video in '05, mobile social network in '13) for successful start-ups (from 5 to 500 employees)



I joined Viadeo as VP Mobile Technology for another challenge: adapt this professionnal social network to new mobile usage.



Specialities: Video, web, mobile, 3D technologies. Software development. Scalable platforms. Lean and Agile methodologies.



Mes compétences :

Management

Mobile applications

Agile Development

Javascript

JAVA

Software Engineering

Cloud computing

MySQL

Video

Software architecture

Temps réel

Data mining

Flash

PHP

Html5