François PELLISSIER

PARIS

Always been looking for challenges and innovation.

I have been working for 20 years with new technologies (virtual editing in 93, mobile phones in 95, augmented reality in 97, internet video in '05, mobile social network in '13) for successful start-ups (from 5 to 500 employees)

I joined Viadeo as VP Mobile Technology for another challenge: adapt this professionnal social network to new mobile usage.

Specialities: Video, web, mobile, 3D technologies. Software development. Scalable platforms. Lean and Agile methodologies.

Mes compétences :
Management
Mobile applications
Agile Development
Javascript
JAVA
Software Engineering
Cloud computing
MySQL
Video
Software architecture
Temps réel
Data mining
Flash
PHP
Html5

Entreprises

  • Réseau Entourage - Directeur Technique

    2014 - maintenant Entourage est un réseau civique en cours de construction, sur téléphone mobile (smartphone), aidant les habitants des villes à entrer en relation et prendre soin des personnes vivant dans la rue (personnes sdf, migrants, etc.) en établissant des liens fraternels et chaleureux avec eux.

  • Indépendant - Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Audits techniques, due diligence pour des VCs et des startups Internet (e-commerce, ad-tech, big data,…)
    Conseil & expertise technique pour des startups Internet (choix technologiques, architecture, méthodologies

  • Viadeo - VP Mobile Technology

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Management de l’équipe technique d’une quinzaine de personnes au sein de la BU Mobile.
    Expertise :
    • Roadmap, planification, suivi des développements/ressources (AGILE / Scrum)
    • Veille technologique, études de faisabilité, choix des outils et technologies
    • Spécifications techniques et fonctionnelles, conception de l’architecture
    • Suivi opérationnel : intégration, tests, mise en production, maintenance, haute disponibilité, optimisation des performances et adaptation à la montée en charge
    Réalisations :
    • Applications smartphone (iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Phone, Nokia):
    1 million de téléchargements en 2013, 500 000 utilisateurs actifs par mois
    • Application tablette (iPad, Android) : interface novatrice, complément du site Web
    • Mobile API (Web services dédiés à l’usage mobile)
    • Monétisation des applications (achats in-App, native advertising)
    • Partenariat Orange (achat sur facture opérateur, prototype RCS-Joyn)
    • Versions internationales (russe, arabe)

  • KIT digital - VP Software Engineering, Paris

    PARIS 17 2011 - 2012 Management d'une équipe technique répartie dans le monde (Paris, Province, Prague, Bombay et New York)

    Développement du produit KIT Cloud
    - intégration des services des différentes entités
    - mise en place de méthodes de travail communes
    - plateforme OVP optimisée et adaptée à la montée en charge (100 millions de vidéos vues par mois, 4 milliards d'appels API par mois)

  • KEWEGO - Directeur R&D

    MEYLAN 2005 - 2011 Management d'une équipe de développeurs
    Mise en place d'une plateforme de partage de vidéo (OVP) en marque blanche (500 clients, 15 langues, 50 millions vidéos vues par mois, 2 milliards d'appels d'API par mois)

  • Symah Vision (groupe Lagardère) - Responsable R&D

    1997 - 2005 Développement de logiciels de réalité augmentée: insertion d'objets 3D virtuels en direct pour la télévision, tracking d'objets temps réel

  • Sendit - Ingénieur R&D

    1995 - 1996 Développement de systèmes de transferts d’emails vers les mobiles par SMS

  • The Montage Group - Software engineer (stage)

    1994 - 1994 Développement de logiciel de montage virtuel pour le cinéma et la vidéo

