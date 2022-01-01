Menu

Francois PETILLOT

  • Gaz Métro - Chef de service audit interne

    2008 - maintenant

  • Banque Nationale du Canada - Auditeur Principal

    Montréal 2005 - 2008

  • Lafarge North America - Auditeur interne

    2003 - 2005

  • Fuller Landau - Auditeur externe

    2000 - 2003

  • Salustro Reydel - Auditeur externe

    1996 - 2000

  • UQAM (Montréal)

    Montréal 2005 - 2006

  • Université Du Québec À Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 2003 - 2006 Dess en comptabilité de management

  • CERAM Sophia Antipolis (SKEMA Business School)

    Sophia Antipolis 1992 - 1995 Master in Management

