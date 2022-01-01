Retail
Francois PETILLOT
Francois PETILLOT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gaz Métro
- Chef de service audit interne
2008 - maintenant
Banque Nationale du Canada
- Auditeur Principal
Montréal
2005 - 2008
Lafarge North America
- Auditeur interne
2003 - 2005
Fuller Landau
- Auditeur externe
2000 - 2003
Salustro Reydel
- Auditeur externe
1996 - 2000
Formations
UQAM (Montréal)
Montréal
2005 - 2006
Université Du Québec À Montréal (Montréal (Québec))
Montréal (Québec)
2003 - 2006
Dess en comptabilité de management
CERAM Sophia Antipolis (SKEMA Business School)
Sophia Antipolis
1992 - 1995
Master in Management
Réseau
Aline ARNOUD
Christophe PART
Claire PETILLOT
Estelle PELLEGRIN-BOUCHER
Isabelle BIETH-LEIZE
Laurent MAZILLE
Marc PETILLOT
Matthieu LEIZE
Sophie RANCHOUX
Yvon ROUSSEAU