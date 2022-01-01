Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
François PEYRUSAUBES
Ajouter
François PEYRUSAUBES
Neuilly-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conception mécanique
Solidworks
Relation client
Entreprises
JCDecaux
- Pilote développement produits digitaux
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2013 - maintenant
Oray
- Ingénieur Produit
2007 - 2013
Formations
University Of Wolverhampton (Wolverhampton)
Wolverhampton
2005 - 2006
ESTIA ECOLE SUPERIEURE DES TECHNOLOGIES INDUSTRIELLES AVANCEES
Bidart
2002 - 2005
Ingénieur conception généralisée de produits
Réseau
Adrien NAHLOVSKY
Grégoire NICOL
Jean-Christophe PEYRUSAUBES
Magalie MARTINAND
Michel GRILLET
Paul TEIXEIRA
Vincent PEYRUSAUBES