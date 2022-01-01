Francois Philippe VALLET

INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE with ALCATEL, ALSTOM, SCHLUMBERGER and SUEZ groups in Telecom, ITs, Transport and Technologies

Export, Marketing and Sales Executive through 5 continents. Strategy and International Development Director. Heading Market research and analysis in Asia and Europe for ALSTOM Transport.



Sales of € 250m in 30+ countries (Japan, Norway, USA, Canada, Brasil, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Tanzania, Algeria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Roumania, United Kingdom ...)



Headed videoconferencing networks and projects & trained 320 AlCATEL & ALSTOM directors & executives on such projects in Asia, Brasil, Canada & Europe. €12m saved within 24 months.



Strategy speaker for ALSTOM Transport strategy group in Eastern Europe and central Asia. Market studies.



Business Angel for 20 years with TECH projects analysed for investment committees (PROXIFI, IT, Food Tech, Bio-Tech, Green Tech, Telecoms, Services)



Partner and consultant in various start-ups and businesses



ABC2 = 'Asia Business & Culture Club'. President & cofounder : 45 Conferences & debates and over 7,500 articles since 1995. 2,700 members to date in Asia, Europe & North America mainly.



'Douce France' Club founder with over 1,500 members



Oxford University trained economist. PPE (Philosophy Politics & Economics)



Mes compétences :

Marketing du sport

Languages

Real estate

Paris

China

World

Economie

Rugby

Europe

Japan

USA - Canada

Germany