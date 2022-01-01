Francois Philippe VALLET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE with ALCATEL, ALSTOM, SCHLUMBERGER and SUEZ groups in Telecom, ITs, Transport and Technologies
Export, Marketing and Sales Executive through 5 continents. Strategy and International Development Director. Heading Market research and analysis in Asia and Europe for ALSTOM Transport.
Sales of € 250m in 30+ countries (Japan, Norway, USA, Canada, Brasil, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Tanzania, Algeria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Roumania, United Kingdom ...)
Headed videoconferencing networks and projects & trained 320 AlCATEL & ALSTOM directors & executives on such projects in Asia, Brasil, Canada & Europe. €12m saved within 24 months.
Strategy speaker for ALSTOM Transport strategy group in Eastern Europe and central Asia. Market studies.
Business Angel for 20 years with TECH projects analysed for investment committees (PROXIFI, IT, Food Tech, Bio-Tech, Green Tech, Telecoms, Services)
Partner and consultant in various start-ups and businesses
ABC2 = 'Asia Business & Culture Club'. President & cofounder : 45 Conferences & debates and over 7,500 articles since 1995. 2,700 members to date in Asia, Europe & North America mainly.
'Douce France' Club founder with over 1,500 members
Oxford University trained economist. PPE (Philosophy Politics & Economics)
Mes compétences :
Marketing du sport
Languages
Real estate
Paris
China
World
Economie
Rugby
Europe
Japan
USA - Canada
Germany