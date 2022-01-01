Menu

Francois Philippe VALLET

PARIS

En résumé

INTERNATIONAL EXECUTIVE with ALCATEL, ALSTOM, SCHLUMBERGER and SUEZ groups in Telecom, ITs, Transport and Technologies
Export, Marketing and Sales Executive through 5 continents. Strategy and International Development Director. Heading Market research and analysis in Asia and Europe for ALSTOM Transport.

Sales of € 250m in 30+ countries (Japan, Norway, USA, Canada, Brasil, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Tanzania, Algeria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Roumania, United Kingdom ...)

Headed videoconferencing networks and projects & trained 320 AlCATEL & ALSTOM directors & executives on such projects in Asia, Brasil, Canada & Europe. €12m saved within 24 months.

Strategy speaker for ALSTOM Transport strategy group in Eastern Europe and central Asia. Market studies.

Business Angel for 20 years with TECH projects analysed for investment committees (PROXIFI, IT, Food Tech, Bio-Tech, Green Tech, Telecoms, Services)

Partner and consultant in various start-ups and businesses

ABC2 = 'Asia Business & Culture Club'. President & cofounder : 45 Conferences & debates and over 7,500 articles since 1995. 2,700 members to date in Asia, Europe & North America mainly.

'Douce France' Club founder with over 1,500 members

Oxford University trained economist. PPE (Philosophy Politics & Economics)

Mes compétences :
Marketing du sport
Languages
Real estate
Paris
China
World
Economie
Rugby
Europe
Japan
USA - Canada
Germany

Entreprises

  • BAKER & KOTANI - DIRIGEANT

    2007 - maintenant Fondateur BAKER & KOTANI, Real Estate International Experts
    Conseil immobilier haut de gamme et optimisation patrimoniale
    VENTE, ADMINISTRATION DE BIENS, GESTION, LOCATION, ESTIMATION, AUDIT, EXPERTISE
    Correspondants et biens proposés en : France, Italie, Irlande, GB, Grèce, Croatie, Crète, Chypre, Bali, Ile Maurice.

    Biens en vente à Paris, Ile-de-France, Côte d'Azur et étranger, incluant :
    Hôtels, châteaux, hôtels particuliers et immeubles, plateaux de bureaux, îles, maisons, villas, appartements de qualité

  • SUEZ- Filiale INEO Ingénierie - Directeur Export Marchés Pétroliers et Gaziers

    2002 - 2004 ALGERIE
    * Epissurage 320km de câbles de télécommunication en un temps record pour groupe pétrolier américain. Gain nouveau client et marge équivalente à 40% du contrat.
    * Réponses appels d'offre pour BP, EXXON, SONATRACH, ENI, Chevron Oil, SAIPEM-Bouygues Offshore
    * Appels d'offre pour barges au large Angola et Afrique pour TOTAL et TECHNIP
    * Suites Télécoms au contrat pétrolier Tchad-Cameroun : Des champs pétrolifères du Tchad au port pétrolier de KRIBI au Cameroun.
    * Chef de projet pour fourniture de plusieurs lots Télécoms pour projets de télécoms spatiaux.
    * Groupe d'implantation de 37 stations Télécom terrestres, 9 pays d'Afrique
    * Finale en Tanzanie pour gazoduc reliant Dar-es-Salam aux champs gaziers en mer

  • SCHLUMBERGER - EMEA Sales Manager Cartes & Systèmes

    Paris 2000 - 2001 Management d'une équipe de 9 personnes pour le développent export et France des terminaux SCHLUMBERGER Cartes et Systèmes, principalement vendus à des banques et à des groupements bancaires avec appels d'offres. Ventes en Europe (12 pays) ansi que Turquie, Maroc, Egypte, Afrique du Sud, Israël, Moyen-Orient.
    Ventes passées de €20m à €29m.
    SCHLUMBERGER Cartes & Systèmes est depuis devenue AXALTO dans une scission puis GEMALTO en fusionnant avec GEMPLUS et devenant leader mondial des cartes à puces.

  • ALCATEL ALSTOM (ex-CGE) - Export Manager, Key account manager, M&A, Strategy

    1990 - 1999 Mise en place IBC-Intl Board Conference chez ALSTOM, réseau mondial de visioconférence, 320 directeurs et managers formés.
    Mergers & Acquisitions for GAT SIG, buying SASIB Ferrovaria 600-strong profit units in Italy, Hungary, China...
    http://archiviostorico.corriere.it/1998/gennaio/09/Ceduta_Sasib_ferroviaria_Cir_passa_co_0_9801094117.shtml
    Market studies on Rail & Telecom markets in 27 countries, including Eastern Europe & Central Asia
    Geneva Telecom 1991-1995 (salon mondial)
    Internal ALCATEL technology transfer to Spain
    Groupe de 200 000 personnes dans + de 120 pays

    Sold Telecom systems and solutions to Telecom operators, major service and transportation groups, resorts, bank and hotel groups

    Export sales & marketing done in Europe, North and South Americas, Asia

    Global sales of € 205 m including

    € 25m in Italy (ALSTOM, SASIB & partners)
    € 13m in the United States & Canada
    € 10m in Brasil
    € 8m in Spain
    € 6m in Portugal
    € 5m in Slovenia

  • FURANSU SANYO Kabushiki Kaisha, Japon, Tokyo - Consultant industriel et projets

    1988 - 1989 * Implantation de nouvelles filiales et centres de recherche français au Japon
    * Projets d'entreprises industrielles conjointes France-Japon (Ajinomoto-Danone)
    * Création d'unités industrielles japonaises en France (Sony Bretagne, Isuzu, Centre, Bourgogne, Alsace et Lorraine)

    * Etude des investissements industriels Japonais dans 17 pays d'Europe et de l'attractivité relative de la France et des autres pays d'Europe.

Formations

  • EAP-ESCP 1984-87 ESCP-EAP

    Paris 1984 - 1987 Marketing, Strategy, Export, Philosophy Politics & Economics (Oxford)

    Member of the Oxford Union Society (O.U.S)

    Marketinh, Strategy, Export - Played rugby with University College,
    Oxford Union Society : Debates on international topics such as EUROTUNNEL, Bangladesh, South America,Europe.
    Oxford University Oriental Institute, Japanese language.

  • ESCP Europe (Ex ESCP EAP)

    Paris 1984 - 1987 Marketing, Economie (PPE), Stratégie

    Cambridge Proficiency, Grade A

    Marketing, Economie, Stratégie - Etudes et missions en entreprises dans 3 pays en français, anglais et allemand, à Paris, Oxford (University College) et Berlin

  • ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management

    Paris 1984 - 1987 Stratégie et marketing international

    Paris, Oxford et Berlin-ouest

  • ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management

    Paris 1984 - 1987 Marketing et stratégie

    Pionnier de l'Oxford University Oriental Institute

    polyglotte

  • Lycée Blaise Pascal

    Clermont Ferrand 1982 - 1984 PREPA HEC

    Admissible HEC, ESCP, EAP, EDHEC...

    Salutations cordiales à Philippe PREVOST, Marie-Ange LESCURE, Frédéric, Valérie, Jérôme et à tous les autres

Réseau