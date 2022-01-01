Menu

François-Pierre BRUIET

Paris

In less than 24 months, Meero has become the worldwide leader in the production of real-estate, fooding and e-commerce photographs on a large scale for global marketplaces, providing reports on four continents in a quicker, cheaper and standardized way.

Using cutting-edge processes and technologies, we succeeded in automating the production of photographs and videos, from the photoshoots themselves to the image edition, through forefront proprietary algorithms and processes aiming at responding to marketplaces' needs of photography.

Meero has been growing very fast for the last 24 months, going from 1 to 90 employees and quickly reaching more than 30 000 clients while delivering a photo-report every 30 seconds somewhere in the world.

Discover us here: https://www.meero.io / https://www.meero.fr

  • Meero - Head of marketing

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Newmanity - Growth hacker & Head of acquisition

    2016 - maintenant

  • Evergig - Digital Media Manager

    2012 - 2016 Community management : Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, Instagram, StumbleUpon, Youtube, Reddit, Vine (0 to 10K fans on Facebook, 0 to 17k followers on Twitter), construction of the brands identity from scratch.

    Social media stategy : growth hacking, contests, discovery of key influencers. Creation, test and leverage of relevant digital contents (blog articles, content Website, emails, visuals).

    Project management : conception, developpement, launch and optimization of a SAAS product in France and USA (acquisition of 500 clients in 1 month).

    Trafic acqusition : PR ( articles in FrenchWeb, TechCrunch, Le Figaro, L’Express…), SEO,
    creation of media partnerships in France & abroad. From 0 to 100K unique visitors / month

    CRM : analysis, UX optimization, customer service, emailing

    Management of 3 interns

  • LogSafe - Web marketing project manager

    2011 - 2011 Trafic acqusition : S.E.O & S.E.M strategy, PR (first page of google reached in 6 weeks)
    Community management : Twitter & Facebook
    Marketing : market analysis, competitive intelligence
    Social media strategy : blog articles, tutorials

  • Le Guide des Sensations - Digital Project Manager

    2010 - 2010 Marketing : 4P’S strategy, market analysis, competitive intelligence of the leasure market in France
    Acquisition de trafic : SEO strategy (keep the site on Google’s first page)
    Website management : content creation (images, product descriptions) for the company's website (4000 mètres.com, Le Guide des Sensations)

  • IE Internet.com - Marketing Manager

    2009 - 2009 Marketing : strategy, market analysis, competitive intelligence of the Internet security market worldwide.
    Website management : site redisign, modification and creation of the site content, UX optimisation
    Communication : user guides creation for the company business partners

  • IE Internet.com - Responsable marketing et de communication

    2009 - 2009 Stratégie marketing et communication pour le nouveau produit de l’entreprise

    Etude de marché et veilles concurrentielles : élaboration de la stratégie prix du nouveau produit de l’entreprise

    Rédaction du contenu du site de l’entreprise

    Communication auprès des partenaires : rédaction de guides utilisateurs et de powerpoints de présentation de l’entreprise et de ses produits

  • Konica Minolta - Commercial

    Carrières-sur-Seine 2008 - 2008 - Sales analysis & strategic planning
    - Phoning, emailing, clients meeting
    - Data base qualification

  • INSEEC

    Paris maintenant

  • INSEEC

    Paris 2009 - 2011 MBA Marketing & Communication

    Web Marketing, marketing du sport, communication internationale, publicité, négociation, business développement, finance, guérilla marketing, CRM, Relations publiques, analyse de marché.

  • Novancia

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Bachelor Management Entrepreneurial

    Comptabilité, Finance, Négociation, Communication écrite et orale, Psychologie du consommateur, Marketing, Management, Business développement, Sciences et techniques de gestion, Techniques de l'information, Economie, Droit du travail, Droit des affaires

