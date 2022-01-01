François-Pierre BRUIET

In less than 24 months, Meero has become the worldwide leader in the production of real-estate, fooding and e-commerce photographs on a large scale for global marketplaces, providing reports on four continents in a quicker, cheaper and standardized way.



Using cutting-edge processes and technologies, we succeeded in automating the production of photographs and videos, from the photoshoots themselves to the image edition, through forefront proprietary algorithms and processes aiming at responding to marketplaces' needs of photography.



Meero has been growing very fast for the last 24 months, going from 1 to 90 employees and quickly reaching more than 30 000 clients while delivering a photo-report every 30 seconds somewhere in the world.



Discover us here: https://www.meero.io / https://www.meero.fr



Mes compétences :

Business

Business developpement

Communication

Digital

Gestion de projet

Guerilla Marketing

Marketing

Stratégie

Stratégie marketing

Stratégie Marketing Communication

Street marketing

Web

Web marketing

Webmarketing

Marketing stratégique