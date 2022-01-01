Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
François PINCEMIN
Ajouter
François PINCEMIN
MESLIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
INFO.DB
- Expert fonctionnel
2005 - maintenant
SIVECO GROUP
- Développeur
Montigny le Bretonneux
2001 - 2005
Formations
Université Rennes 1
Lannion
1999 - 2001
Informatique
Réseau
Adrian BOANGIU
Aurélie CAUVIN
Camille TOCHON
Catherine PENVEN
Damien JOVANI
Isabelle COCHET
Philippe GÉRALD
Stéphanie LE ROY
Stéphanie POULIQUEN
Wilfried NAVARRO