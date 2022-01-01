Francois POLI

Kansas2001 - maintenantBuilding, monitoring and fault finding the Sprint Link IP, MPLS, SDH/PDH and Ethernet networks.
Project management internally and with local vendors.
Troubleshoot the network and supporting operations.
Manage and track open trouble tickets, RMAs, and open bug report.
Provide informal technical and product workshops.
MCI Worldcom
- Team Leader field technician
2000 - 2001Supervised daily activities of 12 field technicians.
Carry out monitoring activities to ensure that works are being undertaken in accordance with approved method statements.
Identifies faults, raise trouble tickets and provides resolution of complex problem requests. Escalate from the previous tiers when necessary.
Establish and maintain Service Level Agreements (SLA) with internal and external customers and ensure the SLA standards are maintained.
Supervise the daily work of all on site engineer and get technical support.
Perform trouble shooting and turn up customer circuits on the Worldcom SDH French Backbone.
MFS Worldcom
- Network operation engineer
1997 - 2000Customer circuits installation turn-up.
Perform standard troubleshooting.
Work with various third parties like France telecom.
installing, supporting and maintaining new Worldcom transmission equipments.